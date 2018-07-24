Some people still use their phones to talk, not just text and surf. If you're one, you can also cut costs when dialing.

So long as you’re on Wi-Fi -- whether it’s your existing wireless network at home or a free Wi-Fi hotspot -- you can take advantage of apps that let you make free “VoIP” calls (Voice over Internet Protocol) on your smartphone or tablet.

And while there are a couple of limitations, you can also make free phone calls now on smart speakers, like Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Here's a look at what you can use to make free phone calls (without using up mobile phone minutes), and any caveats you need to know.

Free calls to any U.S., Canadian number

One of the best apps for calling a U.S. or Canadian number – free over Wi-Fi – Talkatone also gives you an incoming number, as well, so people can call you, too.

Some iOS and Android apps that let you make free phone calls over Wi-Fi have a “catch,” such as requiring a specific app (like Skype, FaceTime or WhatsApp); needing a home service from the same company (like the magicApp, tied to magicJack); or having to earn credits by watching ads or inviting friends to use the app (like the ePhone or TalkU apps).

What’s more, some apps only let you dial out, but not receive calls.

But one I found called Talkatone (iOS, Android) was the best “no strings attached” solution. You get an incoming phone number, call quality is surprisingly decent, and you can text for free, too.

After you download the app to your smartphone or tablet, it sends you a verification code via text or email, or you can sign up with Facebook. Then you get an incoming phone number assigned to your device, but you can choose a different one. I was given options with various U.S. and Canadian area codes.

As with most other VoIP solutions, you must first acknowledge these services do not support making 9-1-1 emergency calls, as your physical location cannot be assessed through your “virtual” number (if you’re unable to communicate with the operator you’re talking with, for instance).

Now you can dial any 10-digit mobile or landline phone number, as you would with any other phone, but you don’t need to pay a dime so long as you’re on Wi-Fi.

There are banner advertisements, though, plus there are optional in-app purchase options should you want no ads, international calling, and advanced features like call forwarding, and so on.

Talkatone says your incoming phone number expires if you don’t use the app for 30 days, unless you buy some credits to keep it going.

Are these apps secure, you ask? That is, are VoIP calls more susceptible to eavesdropping, especially with little-known app developers? Don’t use these apps if you’re concerned unless they guarantee end-to-end encryption.

Free worldwide calling

One of the oldest video calling apps is still one of the best, but both people need to be using Skype for calls to be free. Otherwise, you need to pay to call a landline or mobile number.

Apps like Talkatone are great because the person you’re calling doesn’t need to have a specific app installed. But you can only call someone in the U.S. and Canada for free.

What if your family, friends, partner or colleagues are in Europe, Asia, or South America?

For free calls over Wi-Fi, to anyone in the world, both the caller and recipient need to use the same app – and many let you place a video call, too, for a more meaningful chat, too. And in some cases, you can do a group chat, too, with multiple people.

Popular apps include Skype, FaceTime, Google Duo, Viber, Tango, imo, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, to name a few.

Should you want to call a landline or mobile phone number, however, you’ll have to pay for the privilege with apps like Skype, but with reasonable rates.

Smart speakers, too

Use your smart speaker, like this Google Home Mini, to make free outgoing calls to U.S. and Canadian landlines and mobile numbers. With Amazon’s Echo family of devices you can call Mexico for free, as well.

While you may use your Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker to ask for weather, play music or control your smart home devices, you might not know you can place free phone calls to any 10-digit number in the U.S. and Canada.

And with Amazon’s family of smart devices, you can call Mexico for free, too.

There are a few ways to do it. First say the wake word -- “Alexa” for Amazon devices, or “OK Google” for Google Home speakers – and then say “call” or “dial” followed by the 10-digit number. If a person is in your Contacts, you can say “Call John Smith or Mary Jones, or call Dad,” and so on. Or you can use a smart speaker to call a business – even if you don’t know the specific address -- by saying something like “Call the Home Depot near Yonge Street and High Tech Road,” and that will work, too.

If you want, you can set up caller ID for your smart speaker (tied to your mobile phone number), in the app’s Settings area -- otherwise the person you’re calling won’t see your number. You cannot call 9-1-1 with these devices, either.

Smart screens like Amazon’s Echo Show or Echo Spot let you make free video calls to others – and hands-free, too, no less.

Amazon’s smart speakers also let you send voice recordings to another Alexa-powered speaker, or you broadcast a message to the family (such as announcing you’re almost home from work, with pizza in hand).

With smart screens, like Amazon’s Echo Show or Echo Spot, you can also make video calls for free to others with compatible hardware. Similarly, with the upcoming Lenovo Smart Display and other Google Assistant-powered screens, you can also place video calls for free over Google Duo.

