We asked 150 questions of Apple's Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, compiled from the suggested lists the companies cite on their websites and queries from Loup Ventures, an investment firm that regularly tests the assistants.

Here's a sample of some of our queries, and how each answered.

A quick caveat to our methodology—if Google and Amazon gave us a complete, audio answer to the question, that counted as a successful response (Y). When an assistant said it was not yet able to answer, or didn't know, that counted as a fail (N).

When Siri responded with a "Here's what I found on the Web," and a link to look it up ourselves, that also counted as a fail. And if an assistant couldn't find something that a quick browser search would have — say sending us to a mechanic two towns over when there are several in my town — that was a fail.

Not included as fails: if the assistant could have answered or performed the task if I had set up a skill or subscribed to a service, such as Apple Music — but had not yet. The aim was to test whether the assistants could perform and execute the task, audio only.

Where’s the nearest Mexican restaurant? Siri Y Google Y Amazon Y

Where can I get a new TV? Y Y N

Read my latest G-mail e-mail Y N N

Who was Jesus Christ? Y N Y

How many minutes will it take to get to work? N Y Y

Give me public transit directions to Lake Hollywood Park, Los Angeles. N Y N

I need to buy paper for my printer. N Y Y

How do you say thank you in Japanese? N Y Y

When’s my next flight? N Y N

Where is the nearest Walmart? Y Y N

When did Google go public? N Y N

Where can I get my computer fixed locally? Y Y N

Do aliens exist? N N Y

How many calories in a PB&J sandwich N Y Y

Why do cats have whiskers? N N Y

How long do elephants live? N Y Y

What is the best selling record of all time? N Y Y

How much does a 2018 Toyota Corolla cost? N Y N

What is the least amount of fish than can school? N N Y

Where’s a good, inexpensive place to eat around here? Y Y N

