

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to pass a massive $717 billion defense bill that would authorize a pay raise for troops and scores of new fighter jets, warships and other hardware — all while advancing President Trump's policies on everything from sanctions against Russia to his request for a military parade through the streets of Washington.

The National Defense Authorization Act, which passed 351-66, is a blueprint that merely authorizes spending on various programs and policies and doesn't actually provide any money for the military. The Senate is working on its own version of the defense authorization bill.

"The key focus of this bill is restoring readiness to ensure that when our men and women in uniform go out on mission, they have the best equipment, the best training and the best support our nation can provide," said Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

The proposal authorizes a 2.6% raise for the nation’s troops, the highest in nine years, and the addition of nearly 16,000 active-duty personnel. The bill also extends special pay and bonuses for service members in high-demand fields.

The legislation authorizes $18.5 billion to repair or replace worn-out Army equipment, $39.4 billion to upgrade military aircraft and $23.3 billion to repair and rebuild crumbling military buildings and other infrastructure.

Among the military hardware authorized under the proposal: 77 new F-35 aircraft, two littoral combat ships, two Virginia-class submarines and $85 million worth of Black Hawk helicopters for the Army National Guard.

President Trump was in Paris last summer for France’s Bastille Day military celebration and came home so impressed he decided he wanted a parade, too.

The House defense bill also endorses a military parade as a way of expressing appreciation and admiration for the men and women in uniform, but it does place some restrictions on which hardware can be put on parade.

They bill says the focus of the parade should be the nation’s veterans — many of whom served in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan but have been “denied the public display of gratitude their service deserves.”

Communities worried that another round of base closures could be coming can relax.

The bill gives the Pentagon new authority to close smaller installations that have outlasted their purpose and are a burden on taxpayers and the local community. But for the Pentagon to close them, the governors in those states would have to agree.

The legislation authorizes $65 million to develop a new type of so-called “low-yield” nuclear warhead sought by the Trump administration that would be launched from a submarine. The Pentagon says the warheads would deter Russia from using its own similar weapons in a first strike and therefore would make nuclear war less likely.

Opponents, however, warn that the weapons could feed a nuclear arms race and increase the risk of a miscalculation that could precipitate a nuclear war.

Trump has suggested he’s intrigued by the idea of the U.S. creating a fighting force dedicated to space, and even though Pentagon officials shot down the idea last year, the defense bill includes several provisions that would move in that direction.

The legislation resurrects a proposal from last year to establish a sub-unified command for space, which would be under U.S. Strategic Command and would be tasked with carrying out joint war-fighting in space. It also calls for a plan to increase the size of the Air Force’s space cadre and establishes a new Air Force unit responsible for carrying out war-fighting in space.

Congress voted last year to place sanctions on Russia and those who do business with its defense industry in retaliation for Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But the Trump administration says the sanctions are unfairly punishing U.S. allies, such as India and Vietnam, who are moving away from Russian arms but still need help from Moscow in maintaining their older equipment.

The defense bill would give Trump the authority to suspend the sanctions against allies as long as they show they have taken steps to terminate their defense relationships with Russia or reduce their reliance upon the Russian defense or intelligence.

The House on Thursday sidestepped a Democratic effort to extend background checks to all commercial firearms sales, including online and at all gun shows. The amendment follows the most recent school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas, that killed 10.

"No more moments of silence. It's time for moments of action," said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif.

