Holiday travelers in the Upper Midwest were scrambling Sunday to make it home ahead of a major winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and travel headaches to a wide swath of the region including Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports.

The National Weather Service says the storm could produce blizzard conditions in the hardest-hit areas Sunday, forecast to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Widespread snow of 6 to 12 inches can be expected across the area with up to 18 inches possible in parts of Iowa into Illinois, the National Weather Service warned.

Heavy snow was forecast for the Chicago Metro area later Sunday, raising prospects of flight delays and cancellations at O'Hare International Airport, a major hub. Airlines delays in or out of Chicago would, in turn, also have a ripple effect throughout the nationwide system.

More: Snow! Airlines waive change fees for post-Thanksgiving storm

"The combination of extra moisture from Lake Michigan, colder air and strong winds may lead to whiteout conditions and a rapid accumulation of snow in Chicago during the second half of the storm," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Steve Travis.

Heavy snow could also create delays for travelers into and out of airports in Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Major airlines are waiving change fees as a winter storm threatens the Midwest just as millions of travelers get ready to fly home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The details vary by carrier, but – generally – the waivers allow affected customers to make one change to their itineraries without paying change fees that can cost $200 or more.

The weather waivers come as states from Kansas through Michigan see wintry weather from Saturday into Monday.

Forecasters are warning of likely near-blizzard conditions Sunday from Topeka, Kansas, and Omaha, Nebraska, to Des Moines, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin. From 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely from northern Kansas to Michigan.

The fast-moving storm is also expected to drop snow on parts of upstate New York and Northern New England into Monday.

As the storm works its way across the northern states, it is expected to dip down into the Mid-Atlantic Saturday, raising the chance of light freezing rain over the central Appalachians.

The National Weather Center expects a surface low in the Carolinas to trek northward across the Mid-Atlantic Saturday evening, hugging the New England coast on Sunday morning and bringing heavy rainfall.

Contributing: Ben Mutzabaugh

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com