It's almost the weekend and we all need to a little distraction to get us through those final hours of the workweek. Personally, I like to do a little online shopping during my work breaks. Every day, Amazon has some great deals and price drops on some of our favorite products, but it takes some digging to find them and some research to make sure they're actually a good deal. Lucky for you, I did that work for you and found some great deals on products we've actually tested, so you know you getting your money's worth.

1. A great robot vacuum with accessories

"Alexa, tell Deebot to clean."

EcoVacs

Vacuuming is easily my least favorite chore. It's quite tedious and tiring, but if you want clean floors, you have to do it basically every day. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep your floors nice and tidy in between deep cleanings. After testing the EcoVacs Deebot N79, we found that it had above average pickup and rarely gets stuck, but it did take a bit of time to clean. Right now, you can get the upgraded EcoVacs Deebot N79S, which has Alexa connectivity, for $30 off if you click the little coupon box below the price tag.

Bonus: You can also get also get the accessory kit for FREE ($34.99 value) after adding the EcoVacs Deebot N79S to your cart with the code "F2TJY5KQ." The kit comes with additional filters and brushes that you'll have to replace over time anyway, so you might as well get them now with the purchase of a new robot vacuum.

2. The best drill kit for fall projects

Conquer your next fall project with a new drill.

Reviewed / Dan Roth

Whether you're thinking about starting a fall project or just hanging a picture, you're going to need a solid drill. This kit from Makita features the best cordless drill we've ever tested because it has a comfortable grip, is lightweight, a compact profile to fit into tight spots, and it has major power. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Makita FD07R1 Cordless Driver / Drill Kit for $139.99 (Save $18)

3. A portable charger for juice on-the-go

Charge your phone anywhere.

Anker

Between texting, directions, and social media, it's easy to drain your battery when you're out and about. To assure that you have enough power to make an emergency phone call while still being able to use various apps, you should always have a portable charger on hand. This one from Anker has fast charging capabilities, can charge an iPhone 8 up to 2.5 times, and it's slim, meaning it's easy to carry in a purse or back pocket.

Get the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh for $28.89 (Save $5) with the code "POWERLT1"

4. An affordable knife set for a new kitchen

A colorful knife set for a new kitchen.

Vremi

When you first move into a new apartment, you're always missing a few things—like say, a complete knife set. If you're not looking to spend too much, this colorful, stainless steel set from Vremi is one of the best knife sets we've tested under $100. They come with hard plastic covers that are ideal for storage and right now, you can get them at their lowest price. They're not the sharpest knives out there, but they make a great set for a basic kitchen.

Get the Vremi 5 Piece Colorful Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $2)

5. A water bottle with a filter

Our favorite affordable water bottle!

Brita

Hydration is key. That's why I always make sure I have a water bottle on me. This one from Brita is the best affordable water bottle we've ever tested because it has an in-bottle filter to remove flavors and odors in the water and it has a soft squeeze, making it easy to drink from while walking or hiking. Right now, it's at one of its lowest pricing, so it's a good option to throw in a backpack or work bag.

Get the Brita Sport Water Bottle with Filter for $8.18 (Save $1)

