Life is a little crazy in the online shopping world right now. Amazon just announced that their annual Prime Day will be held Tuesday, July 16, which means we all can start preparing for 36 hours of incredible sales. I know I am. But if you don't want to wait two weeks to snag a sale, Amazon still offers great deals and price drops each and every day. Note that they may not be as great as the stuff we'll see on Prime Day, but they're still good deals if you have a shopping itch to scratch. Whether you're looking for a way to upgrade your kitchen or just want to treat yourself, these are great products at a great price.

1. An upgraded Instant Pot

Summer cooking made easy.

Instant Pot

In the summer, it can be tough to muster up the energy to heat up the oven to cook dinner. If you don't already have an Instant Pot, you need to get one for easy summer cooking. This handy kitchen gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more. Right now, the upgraded Instant Pot Ultra is at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen and is just $10 more than the most popular Instant Pot model. It even has a few more features that replace even more common appliances. The new central dial is really easy to use and it has new features like altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button to bring your Instant Pot cooking to the next level.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra for $109.99 and save $39.96

2. Our favorite affordable hair dryer

Get that summer salon blowout without the salon price.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Summertime is hot and you don't want to spend too much time styling your hair in extra heat. Believe me, you will get more sweaty and your style will not hold up, so you need a hair dryer that takes limited drying time. After testing all the leading hair dryers, this one from Revlon really wowed us—and it costs less than $20. We loved this model because of its impressive drying time compared to the other hair dryers we tried and it was one of the lightest. Right now, it's down to nearly its lowest price ever, making it hard to say no to upgrading your beauty routine.

Get the Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer for $14.99 and save $3

3. A fast portable charger for extra juice

Charge your phone wherever you are.

Anker

While you're at the beach or at a summer concert, you don't want your phone to run out of battery. That's why you need a portable charger to juice up whenever you're in need. This one from Anker uses QuickCharge technology to power your devices 85% faster, can charge your iPhone up to nine times, and has three ports, so you can offer your friends some juice too.

Get the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 for $68.99 and save $18

4. An Echo Show for your kitchen

"Alexa, tell me about Amazon deals."

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

To get you excited about Prime Day, Amazon is offering $100 their Echo Show models. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership already, you can try it for free for 30 days (hey, you're going to want one for Prime Day anyway). I love having the Echo Show in my kitchen because I can easily see recipes, set timers, sing along to lyrics, and get visual updates at a glance for news, weather, and more. This is one of the better discounts on an Echo Show that we've seen, which is all more the reason to get excited about the Prime Day deals to come.

Get the Echo Show for $129.99 and save $100

5. The best affordable fast wireless charging pad

See your notifications at a glance.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

If you're constantly plugging in your phone, you might want to make things easier by investing in a wireless charging pad. This wireless charging stand from Seneo is the best affordable one we've ever tested because although it's not the fastest wireless charging pad out there, it gets the job done for a low price. Plus, it's stand-up design makes it super easy to check on notifications at a glance. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Seneo 3-Coil Wireless Qi Charger for $15.99 and save $6

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

