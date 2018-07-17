'Dr. Beach' ranks America's top 10 beaches for 2018 Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, has been named the USA's best beach by Dr. Beach. Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, used 50 criteria to come up with his annual list. They include sand and water quality as well as safety and management. 01 / 10 Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, has been named the USA's best beach by Dr. Beach. Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, used 50 criteria to come up with his annual list. They include sand and water quality as well as safety and management. 01 / 10

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — A beach umbrella blown in a gust of wind impaled a British tourist vacationing on the Jersey Shore.

One of the aluminum stretchers, a part of a metal umbrella frame that connects the edge to the top point, drove itself entirely through the right ankle of Margaret Reynolds, 67, of London, Seaside Heights Police officials said. The beach is about 50 miles south of New York City.

Emergency crews headed to the beach at about 4:30 p.m. ET Monday to transport her to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Detective Steve Korman said.

Fire crews had to use a bolt cutter to dislodge the umbrella and put Reynolds in an ambulance, Police Chief Tommy Boyd said.

As of Tuesday morning, Reynolds was in good condition, said Donna Sellmann, a medical center spokeswoman.

“It was a beautiful day, and a gust of wind blew the umbrella," Reynolds said in a statement released through Sellmann. "It was just an accident.”

