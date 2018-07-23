Civilians are escorted from the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday.

Nathan Denette, AP

A gunman shot and killed a woman and wounded 13 people in a rampage in a lively neighborhood in Toronto late Sunday, before he died following a firefight with police.

A 9-year-old girl who was among the wounded is in critical condition, police said.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting, in the Greektown neighborhood, was not random and that he did not rule out terrorism as a motive. He said the suspect used a handgun.

Saunders said officers exchanged gunfire but it wasn't clear how the man died, and that no police officers were injured, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.

A video from one witness shows a man dressed in black walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant.

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

“We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran,” he said.

Toronto Councillor Paula Fletcher told the CP24 TV station she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

“It’s not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed,” Fletcher said.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada’s largest city.

“We were so use to living in a city where these things didn’t happen,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory. “But there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable.”

Toronto police have deployed dozens of additional officers to deal with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. Tory said the city has a gun problem.

“Guns are too readily available to too many people,” Tory said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com