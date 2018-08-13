Great Lakes Museum: The Edmund FitzGerald and so much more
The National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, built in 1911, is riding high in the Maumee River in Toledo, Ohio. The freighter used to make regular calls in Toledo and other Great Lakes ports. Now it is part of the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
The massive propeller from the freighter S.S. John Sherwin, displayed outside the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
Oars from one of two steel lifeboats recovered from the surface of Lake Superior after the 1975 sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, one of the most famous modern tragedies on the Great Lakes. The oars are on display at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
One of two inflatable life rafts recovered after the sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald. The tragedy unfolded so quickly that none of the freighter’s crew was able to use the raft, which was automatically released and floated to the surface during the accident. The raft is on exhibit at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
Life ring and life raft recovered after the sudden sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald during a storm on Lake Superior in 1975. The items are displayed at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The sounding board from the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, recovered from the surface of Lake Superior after the ship’s mysterious 1975 sinking. The board is one of many artifacts on exhibit at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
Visitors to the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio, can make a simulated dive to the wreck of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, sitting on the bottom of Lake Superior.
A “surfboat,” built in 1854 and used into the 1940s by life-saving services on the Great Lakes. The craft, believed to be the last of its kind, was used as a pig sty until rescued and restored by the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a preserved Great Lakes freighter built in 1911, rides so high in the Maumee River because it is empty, exposing part of its huge propeller and rudder. The ship is moored at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The skyline of the city of Toledo is the backdrop as visitors walk the deck of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, moored in the Maumee River at the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
At the forward section of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker are the passenger and officers’ cabins, lounge and observation decks and above it all the pilot house. The historic freighter is now part of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The shipbuilder’s plate mounted below the bridge of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a restored freighter that is part of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The fumed oak paneling provided a luxurious touch to the cabins and hallway for passengers and the ship’s captain aboard the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, an historic freighter that is now part of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
One of the two wheels in the pilot house of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, its bow pointed up the Maumee River toward Lake Erie. The historic freighter is moored at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
As on every lake vessel, the pilot house was the control center of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a freighter now on exhibit at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio. The wheel on the left was a backup, a unique feature at the time the ship was built in 1911.
A visitor looks over the multi-level engine room of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a 1911 freighter that is now on exhibit at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio. The ship was converted from coal-fired boilers to oil-fired boilers in 1953.
Models of various freight and passenger vessels - all in the same scale - illustrate the diverse traffic that has plied the Great Lakes for centuries. The ships are on display at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The bow of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a freighter built in 1911, points up the Maumee River, just a short distance from where it flows into Lake Erie. The ship is open to visitors to the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The engine room of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a freighter that is a featured attraction at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
A view of the Maumee River and the skyline of the city of Toledo, Ohio, from the deck of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, an historic freighter moored at the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
The smokestack of the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker carries the emblem of the Shenango Furnace Company, which operated the freighter from its first day of service in the fall of 1911 until it was sold to another operator in 1969. At the time of its launch, the 617-foot-long ship was the largest on the Great Lakes. Now restored, the Schoonmaker is moored at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
The National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio, which chronicles the central role the inland lakes have played in the history of the North America.
On Oct. 27, 2012, the historic Great Lakes freighter S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker is tugged on the Maumee River past the Toledo skyline to its new mooring at the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

TOLEDO, Ohio – The depth indicator reels off the feet. The air supply counts down the minutes until a return to the surface is mandatory. Meanwhile, the “sub” plows deeper and deeper into the murk.

A map of the bottom of Lake Superior shows the way. A tap of the sub’s toggle to starboard, a little bit to port, forward now, and there it is: the wreck of the  SS Edmund Fitzgerald.

Perhaps the most famous ship disaster on the Great Lakes – and immortalized in song by Gordon Lightfoot – “the Fitz” wreck is simulated on an interactive computer screen, but is an accurate depiction of the final resting place of the freighter that disappeared in a storm on Nov. 10, 1975. All 29 crewmembers were lost.  

The Fitz dive is a popular feature of the 4-year-old, $12.5 million National Museum of the Great Lakes, established on the banks of the Maumee River just across from downtown Toledo. The city is a major port on Lake Erie.

The mysterious and sudden loss of the freighter – it never sent a distress signal – has a hold on visitors much like the story of the Titanic does. Another freighter was just a mile from the Edmund Fitzgerald and had been radioing back and forth. But in a moment, the Fitz was gone.

“There has not been a marine tragedy on the lakes of that type since,” said John McCarty, the museum’s chief operating officer. “They had radar and ship-to-shore communications, but nothing like what we have today. … Today that ship would have pulled in someplace or never left in the first place.”

An inflatable lifeboat and a set of oars, each stamped with the ship’s name, are on exhibit.

The disaster is just one of many tragedies that the museum details in unfolding the maritime history of the Great Lakes. 

Landlubbers might assume that, compared with the oceans, the lakes are benign environments for shipping. But the estimated 8,000 shipwrecks – from the centuries of sail to the modern age – reveal the risks inherent in these turbulent inland seas.

The museum, however, is not just about shipwrecks. Galleries detail the role of the lakes in Native American culture, the spread of white settlement into the interior of the North American continent, the inevitable conflict between cultures, the wars that settled national borders and futures, the evolution of maritime technology, and the growth of American agriculture and industry.     

“The mission is to make known and preserve the history of the Great Lakes,” McCarty said. “We’re a national museum, not a Toledo museum or a Lake Erie museum.”

Visitors can get an even better sense of life aboard ships in the lakes by stepping outside and going aboard the SS Col. James M. Schoonmaker, a 617-foot-long freighter built in 1911, the year before the Titanic’s ill-fated maiden voyage. For the first three years of its service, the ship was the largest on the lakes, earning it the title “Queen of the Lakes.”

The 8,600-ton Schoonmaker offers a good workout: to appreciate it requires climbs up and down stairways leading to the pilothouse, passenger cabins, captain’s cabin and office, crew quarters, mess, officers’ dining room, galley, cargo hold and the multi-story engine room.

The ship carried coal, ore, grain and even cars during its long service. But the Shenango Furnace Co., which operated the Schoonmaker until 1969, also boasted some of the best-appointed passenger cabins on the lakes. Visitors can see these fumed oak quarters, with cabinets with leaded-glass doors and a rare electric fireplace, that were in their day compared to cabins on the great ocean liners Olympic and Lusitania. 

Passengers knew the reputation of the ship for excellent food. One guest in 1953 wrote in the passenger register: “The courses were great. For a meal, I doubt if we were ever late.”

Shenango sold the vessel to the Republic Steel Corp., which renamed it the Willis B. Boyer. It was sold again in 1972 to the Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Co. Laid up in 1980, the ship was acquired as a museum in 1987 by the City of Toledo.

The historic freighter and the museum came together in a happy confluence of events: The ship needed loving care, and the museum was looking to expand and move. 

In 2006, Paul LaMarre III wanted to show some friends the ship, but it was closed. He started to drive away but spotted somebody on deck. After much effort, LaMarre got the man to come down and speak to him.

“We are closed, we’ve got all sorts of problems with the city, and we don't have a director for the ship,” LaMarre recalled the man telling him. “I said, ‘Are you taking applications?’”

By 2006, LaMarre recalled, “she was listing about 7 degrees to starboard and had 60,000 gallons of water in her ballast tanks and was sitting on the bottom (of the river).”

Flying a flag bearing the famous phrase uttered by Oliver Hazard Perry in the War of 1812, “Don’t Give Up the Ship,” the old vessel became the focus of a massive volunteer and philanthropic effort, buttressed by lakes shipping and supply companies that donated time and materials to restore the freighter.

“It represents our maritime heritage – the Maumee River was the vein of industry that the town of Toledo grew up on – and it not only represents its past but its present and its future,” LaMarre said.

LaMarre has the Great Lakes in his family blood: His great-uncles served in ships on the lakes, and his father, Paul C. LaMarre Jr., not only is a tugboat company executive but also is one of the most prominent maritime artists on the Great Lakes. When the younger LaMarre was a boy, he had a model of the very ship he would save decades later. And of course he made his own career on the lakes. 

LaMarre became the freighter’s director and shortly thereafter became manager of maritime affairs for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. (He is now director of the port of Monroe, Michigan.) One of his responsibilities was a 15,000-square-foot building on the river designed for lakes ferry service that had not materialized.

Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Historical Society was looking to relocate its museum from Vermilion, Ohio, to larger quarters. LaMarre and the society soon realized the Schoonmaker and the unused Toledo building were a perfect match for a new national museum.

On July 1, 2011, exactly a century after her first christening, the ship was rechristened with its original name by a member of the Schoonmaker family. The ship moved to its current berth in 2012, and the museum opened a year and a half later.

Said McCarty, “We put it all together.”

