WASHINGTON – Charlotte will host the 2020 Republican National Convention, marking the second time in a decade the North Carolina city will be home to a major party nominating meeting.

“We look forward to seeing the Queen City take center stage as the Republican Party re-nominates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to continue fighting for the American people," Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel said.

Democrats held their national convention in Charlotte in 2012, nominating President Barack Obama to run for re-election.

Obama won North Carolina in 2008. The state voted for Republicans in 2012 and 2016.

Democrats said last month they are considering Houston, Miami and Milwaukee for their 2020 convention.

