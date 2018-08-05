Google's Assistant, its answer to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, is getting smarter, more visual, and potentially, more helpful.

At the I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif., Google put the spotlight on the assistant, bringing new voices, including one from singer John Legend, and more visuals.

Additionally, Google has beefed up voice commands for its popular Maps app, bringing the Assistant to the feature in the summer.

Google execs offered demos on new iPad-like Smart Displays coming from Lenovo and Google later in the year, which will allow voice navigation via the Google Assistant to say, watch Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube TV or order lattes from Starbucks.

Google emphasized that visuals will be coming to the Google Assistant app, to marry voice navigation with tools like food recipes, where you'll get spoken step-by-step instructions, along with video.

Additionally, Google announced a "re-imagined," News app, with better visuals, and artificial intelligence tools to feed you stories of interest along with new features for the Google Photos app.

They include being able to use computerized tools to colorize old black and white photos and the ability to take a photo of a document and turn it into a PDF.

This is a developing story.

