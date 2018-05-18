(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 9, 2015, Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. Blankfein is in talks to retire and has been contributing to the bank's choice of a successor, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 9, 2018. Blankfein, 63, one of the most prominent figures on Wall Street, could leave ahead of, or early in 2019 -- Goldman's 150th anniversary -- the newspaper said. A source close to the situation told AFP there was no firm timetable to Blankfein's departure. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1289NF

A change in the executive suite at powerful Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs may come as early as December when CEO Lloyd Blankfein is seen stepping down and likely successor David Solomon is expected to take over, according to a report in The New York Times.

The timetable involving Goldman's CEO succession plan has been a key topic of interest on Wall Street since March, when media reports of a change by the end of 2018 began to surface. Solomon, a longtime investment banker at the firm who also moonlights as a part-time disc jockey, became the top candidate for the job after rival Harvey Schwartz abruptly retired this spring.

According to the Times report, which cited unnamed sources, Blankfein, 63, will likely leave his post at the firm's annual dinner for retired partners in December, clearing the way for Solomon to step in.

Solomon, who has been the firm's sole president since March, is already "structuring his senior management team," the Times says.

The top job at Goldman is among the most coveted on Wall Street. The firm advises many of American's best-known companies and in recent years many of its top executives have left the firm to join the highest ranks of the federal government. The nation's current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for example, is a Goldman Sachs alum.

Back in April, when asked by CNBC if Solomon was the definitive choice to become next CEO following Schwartz' unexpected departure, Blankfein said: "Nothing is definitive, but it shows my expectation that he be the person."

In that same interview, Blankfein, who has headed Goldman since 2006 and steered it though the financial crisis, referred to Solomon as a "kind of CEO in waiting," adding that it was a good thing for the rising executive to get a broader view of all of the firm's varied businesses before ascending to the chief executive position.

Goldman Sachs, once known for its trading prowess on Wall Street, has seen revenues from the buying and selling of stocks and bonds decline in recent years, a change in fortune that has led the investment bank to seek out new income streams. Goldman, for example, recently announced that it is working on a new credit card with Apple. The bank, still a dealmaking powerhouse, is also pushing into more consumer-focused businesses, such as lending.

Last spring, Solomon was one of the executives that proposed a plan to the board of directors to generate $5 billion per year in additional revenues. Solomon has also been pushing the bank's recruiters to hire more women.

