Fort Myers is the latest expansion target for Frontier Airlines, which announced six new routes from the Florida city on Tuesday.

Frontier’s new destinations from Fort Myers are Albany, New York; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Portland, Maine; Salt Lake City; and Syracuse, New York.

Once the new flights begin this November, Frontier says it will offer either seasonal or year-round service to 23 nonstop destinations from the Southwest Florida International Airport (airport code RSW) that serves Fort Myers and the surrounding area.

LOCAL REPORT: Frontier adds Las Vegas, Phoenix and four other cities for SW Florida International (News-Press of Fort Myers)

“With these additions, Frontier will offer nonstop service during the busy winter travel season to a total of 23 cities, the most of any airline at RSW,” Jeff Mulder, executive director of the Lee County Port Authority that operates RSW, says in a statement.

Frontier will be the only airline offering nonstop service on five of the six new routes; Southwest already offers seasonal service between Fort Myers and Albany.

In addition to the new service, Frontier said its seasonal service between Fort Myers and Omaha would resume on Nov. 17 with twice-weekly service on Airbus A320 jets.

Scroll down for the full schedule details on Frontier's new Fort Myers routes:

PHOTO ARCHIVES: Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles (story continues below)

Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles

Albany, New York

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 17; seasonal

Las Vegas

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 17; seasonal

Phoenix

Three weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 15; seasonal

Portland, Maine

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 16; seasonal

Salt Lake City

Two weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 16; seasonal

Syracuse, New York

Three weekly Airbus A320 flights begin Nov. 15; seasonal

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

May's #avgeek photo gallery

Frontier announces more flights out of RSW. Phoenix, Albany, Syracuse, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Portland Main.

Andrea Melendez/news-press.com

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com