WASHINGTON – During the last week, American Airlines has submitted dozens of letters supporting its proposed joint venture with Qantas Airways of Australia.

Corporations looking for business travel, travel groups promoting tourism, state and local government officials and even two cruise lines each endorsed the February proposal.

The Chicago Blackhawk Hockey Team, Canon USA cameras, Fidelity Investments and Peralta Coffees were among the supporters submitting similar letters seeking lower fares, greater capacity and new flight options to Australia and New Zealand.

The Transportation Department hasn’t taken action yet. But American's latest flurry comes after the department rejected a previous request in November 2016 that had been pending since June 2015. Airline executives said they hoped for a more favorable response from the Trump administration.

The two airlines have sold each other’s tickets for more than 20 years as part of a "codesharing" pact, and they each are among the founding members of the oneworld frequent-flier alliance.

American and Qantas said their proposed joint-venture deal would unleash $300 million in consumer benefits from more connections and more fare classes between North America, Australia and New Zealand. The proposal could generate 180,000 trips each year, the carriers claim.

American CEO Doug Parker told reporters on the sidelines of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Aviation Summit in March that other applications had been approved with less compelling consumer benefits, so the carriers worked to make sure they “really had made the case much stronger.”

“I think all of us had gotten to where these applications were being approved because it was largely understood how much benefit was created by these,” Parker said. “But once we were rejected, we realized we had to go back to the basics, and go back and make the case from the start. We’ve done that.”

A look inside Qantas’ first 787-9 Dreamliner Qantas unveiled its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Oct. 16, 2017, in Everett, Wash. 01 / 20 Qantas unveiled its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Oct. 16, 2017, in Everett, Wash. 01 / 20

Other large airlines already have joint ventures to the region: Delta Air Lines with Virgin Australia and United Airlines with Air New Zealand.

American and Qantas have expanded service from Los Angeles in anticipation of a joint venture, and Qantas invested $30 million at the airport maintenance facility to accommodate up to four Airbus A380 aircraft.

But Stephen Cheung, president of the Los Angeles World Trade Center, worried that expanded services, such as Qantas’ recently launched second daily non-stop to Melbourne aren’t sustainable without the deal.

State lawmakers in Arizona and city officials in Arizona, Louisiana and Texas each worried the carriers wouldn't continue non-stops to Los Angeles, San Francisco or Dallas without securing a joint venture.

"The loss of this service will have a direct, adverse impact to the region and reduce convenience for passengers," Ollie Tyler, mayor of Shreveport, La., wrote about the Qantas route from Dallas to Sydney.

Visitors bureaus from New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, and Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts said the competition would offer new routes and lower fares.

Regional airports in Shreveport, La.; Brownsville, Texas; and Midland, Texas each hoped for more regional connections through Dallas, as happened under deals with British Airways and Japan Airlines

“It will expand connections between the United States and both countries, offering more convenient travel options and more consumer choice,” said Marsha Valdetero, Chamber of Commerce manager in Gladewater, Texas.

Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Group also supported the proposal.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com