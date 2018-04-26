BUDAPEST, Hungary — At the end of World War II, there were seven border walls or fences in the world. By the time the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, there were 15, according to Elisabeth Vallet, a geography professor at the University of Quebec-Montreal.

Today, as President Trump pushes his campaign promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico, there are at least 77 walls or fences around the world — many erected after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and at the Pentagon.

More: Pulitzer Prize-winning special report from USA TODAY NETWORK details challenges, risks and potential consequences of Trump’s planned wall

"Walls are public relations exercises where governments demonstrate that they are actually doing something," Vallet said. "They usually create more problems."

Border walls and fences have been used throughout history to separate warring nations, protect trade routes and repel migrants and refugees.

Here are some examples, past and present:

Berlin Wall

The Brandenburg Gate is sealed off in the Soviet-occupied sector of East Berlin, Germany, in Nov. 1961. Located at the center of the German capital, the gate stands behind part of the Berlin Wall that divides East and West Berlin.

AP

The Berlin Wall, a monumental symbol of the Cold War from 1961 to 1989, divided communist East Germany from the democratic Western side. At least 140 people died trying to flee from the eastern side, as East German soldiers along the concrete wall had orders to shoot at fugitives if there was no other way to prevent their escaping, according to the Berlin Wall Foundation. By 1989, revolutions in Poland, Hungary and other Eastern Bloc countries caused East Germany to open the blockade, prompting much celebration as the wall came down. The "fall of the Berlin Wall" led to a reunified Germany on Oct. 3, 1990.

Great Wall of China

While its a familiar image around the globe, theres no matching the experience of actually stepping on the Great Wall of China, an ancient 4,000-mile barrier.

Wendy Wu Tours

At more than 13,000 miles long, the Great Wall of China is often called the longest feat of human engineering. It is more than 2,000 years old and took more than 1 million workers to build. The original purpose was to prevent incursions from barbarian nomads in the Third Century B.C. Now, it attracts millions of tourists each year as a symbol of Chinese civilization's enduring legacy. Yet the wall never really worked as intended. "China decided to build its wall as a security measure, but it was built in pieces, and it was never long enough," said Emmanuel Brunet-Jailly, a professor of politics and globalization at Canada's University of Victoria.

India-Bangladesh

Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol in the early morning fog along barbwire fence along the India Bangladesh border in Jaipur village near Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state Tripura. Security along the border has been intensified following Political instability and continuing violence in Bangladesh. India shares over 4,000 kilometers (2500 miles) border with Bangladesh.

RAMAKANTA DEY, AP

India and Bangladesh share a 2,500-mile border, and India is nearing completion of a 1,700-mile barbed wire fence to curb immigration and smuggling. The fence is to block migrants from low-lying Bangladesh who want a better life in India. India also has a 450-mile barrier with Pakistan — a militarized "line of control" to keep out militants because of ongoing tensions between the neighboring nations.

Israel-West Bank

Palestinians from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem watching as Israeli forces replace the collapsed sections of the controversial Israeli separation wall, dividing the camp from the Israeli settlement of Pisgat Zeev (L) after it collapsed the day before due to heavy rainfall and floods.

AHMAD GHARABLI, AFP/Getty Images

Israel constructed a 400-mile wall in the West Bank in 2002 after a wave of attacks by Palestinian insurgents. Critics and Palestinians often call it an "apartheid wall" because it hinders movement, trade and Palestinian livelihoods. At nearly 20 feet high, Israel's concrete wall topped with barbed wire has become a flashpoint for anger against the country. Hundreds of Palestinians stormed the wall this month on the day the Trump administration inaugurated the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem; it was moved from Tel Aviv.

Northern Ireland's 'peace walls'

A Tour guide shows tourists a peace wall in north Belfast on January 23, 2017. Northern Ireland is facing its political turmoil with snap elections on March 2 after the power-sharing executive in Belfast collapsed earlier this month.

Paul Faith, AFP/Getty Images

The "peace walls" in Belfast, Northern Ireland, grew from barricades erected by local communities because of sectarian rioting in 1969 between Catholic Irish nationalists, who favored unification with the Irish Republic to the south, and Loyalist Protestant Paramilitaries, who backed continued British rule. The brick-and-wire boundaries still dot the city's landscape. As relations improve, there are plans to demolish all of it by 2023.

Other notable examples:

Finland: About 450 miles of barbed wire fencing prevent reindeer from wandering across the border into Russia.



About 450 miles of barbed wire fencing prevent reindeer from wandering across the border into Russia. France: The mile-long wall at Calais was funded by the United Kingdom to prevent migrants from accessing the Channel Tunnel that connects Britain to continental Europe.



The mile-long wall at Calais was funded by the United Kingdom to prevent migrants from accessing the Channel Tunnel that connects Britain to continental Europe. Morocco: A 1,700-mile sand wall fortified and surrounded by millions of land mines was built by Morocco in 1975 along disputed, ungoverned territory on its border with Western Sahara.

A 1,700-mile sand wall fortified and surrounded by millions of land mines was built by Morocco in 1975 along disputed, ungoverned territory on its border with Western Sahara.

Spain: More than two decades ago, the Spanish government built 20-foot concrete barriers to wall off Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish-administered enclaves in Morocco since the 15th century, to increase border security against African migrants.



More than two decades ago, the Spanish government built 20-foot concrete barriers to wall off Melilla and Ceuta, Spanish-administered enclaves in Morocco since the 15th century, to increase border security against African migrants. Saudi Arabia: In 2014, Saudi Arabia built a 550-mile-long wall with Iraq, a response to the rise of the Islamic State militants sweeping across parts of that country.



In 2014, Saudi Arabia built a 550-mile-long wall with Iraq, a response to the rise of the Islamic State militants sweeping across parts of that country. Turkey: A buffer zone splits the island of Cyprus and its capital Nicosia between Turkey and Greece. Nicosia is arguably the last city in the world physically separated by a wall.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com