A bill approved Wednesday by French lawmakers outlines steep fines for gender-based harassment on the country's streets and public transportation.

The law will allow for fines of 90-750 euros, roughly $104 to $868, for sexual or sexist comments. That definition also includes behavior that is degrading, humiliating, intimidating hostile or offensive.

The law also includes even higher fines for taking "upskirt" photos — pictures or video taken under a person's clothing without their consent. Those fines could reach 15,000 euros or roughly $17,380.

The news follows a high-profile incident of street harassment in France. Surveillance footage in July showed a man striking a 22-year-old woman after she reprimanded him for making obscene sounds at her — that footage has gone viral.

The woman in the footage says the new law isn't enough. It is "almost a joke," Marie Laguerre told The Associated Press. "I don't think it's realistic because it means having police officers on every street."

She said that officers would need training to recognize harassing behavior.

"The law sends a message, but for me it's not enough," Laguerre said.

Laguerre told AP she thinks education is needed to change people's attitudes on sexual harassment. She believes that would be more effective than punishing harassers.

The new rules are set to take effect in September and include a number of other sexual violence-related measures. The law will also expand the criminal definition of child rape.

Contributing: Jane Onyanga-Omara, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

In this Oct. 2017 file photo, a woman holds a banner that reads: 'Rape Culture' during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, to support the wave of testimonies denouncing cases of sexual harassment.

Laurent Cipriani, AP

