Tax reform will affect individuals in many other ways, including a big increase in the standard deduction

Americans are feeling better about their finances, with jobs plentiful and generally rising prices for stocks, real estate and other mainstream assets.

But there are always ways to make improvements. Here are some tips for getting your finances in better shape over the second half of the year.

1. Assess your tax situation

Most Americans have noticed a rise in take-home pay this year thanks to the lower income-tax rates ushered in by reform legislation enacted in late 2017. Still, you want to make sure you are having enough taxes taken out of your paycheck to avoid interest charges and possible penalties.

One way to do that is to input your numbers into the new tax-withholding calculator, at irs.gov.

But lower tax rates and withholding amounts aren't the whole story. Tax reform will affect individuals in many other ways, including a big increase in the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married couples (roughly doubling both amounts compared to 2017).

If your potential itemized deductions aren't above those levels, it makes sense to take the standard deduction. But if you're close to the crossover point, it might pay to incur some expenses over the remainder of 2018 that could be itemized.

To make that determination, you should see where you stand in terms of mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions, health expenditures and other possible deductions that could be itemized. With a half-year of transactions under your belt so far in 2018, this could be the time to see whether you're on track to itemize or take the standard deduction.

Make sure you have a suitable mix of investments, especially as it concerns the proportion of stocks and stock funds in your portfolio.

2. Analyze your investment position

Morningstar just released a study showing that investors are behaving better, in the sense that they're not making the types of bad market-timing decisions that have plagued some in the past.

The investment research company measured the cash flowing in and out of mutual funds as a way to evaluate the buying and selling decisions made by individuals. On balance, investors still underperform their funds by selling at market lows and buying too much when prices are relatively high.

But this performance gap has narrowed to its lowest point since Morningstar first began studying it in 2005.

In short, investors seem to be faring better, though there still are ways to improve performance. One way is to verify that you're paying modest expenses.

Expenses are one element of investing that are fairly predictable and somewhat controllable. The lower the expenses, the higher the resulting returns.

On average, actively managed stock funds charge 0.78 percent in annual expenses and bond funds charge 0.55 percent, according to the Investment Company Institute. Average expenses on index and exchange-traded funds tend to run even lower.

Use these levels as guidelines to help determine whether your funds are charging too much.

Also, make sure you have a suitable mix of investments, especially as it concerns the proportion of stocks and stock funds in your portfolio. One rule of thumb is to hold a percentage equal to 100 or 110 minus your age in stocks. So, if you're 40, you might stake 60 to 70 percent in equities.

Most investors want and need some stocks for long-term growth, but you don't want to overdo it, especially with valuations high.

Everyone can obtain one free credit report annually from each of the three credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

3. Check a credit report, or two

I included this tip in a similar story I wrote last year. But it's worth repeating, especially as it's something that's fairly easy to do – and free.

Everyone can obtain one free credit report annually from each of the three credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. To receive credit reports at no cost, order through annualcreditreport.com (1-877-322-8228).

Given that you are entitled to one free report every 12 months from each bureau, you could space them out. For example, you could order one report from a different bureau every four months.

The information in credit reports is used to tabulate your credit scores, which lenders use to decide whether to provide loans and, if so, at what interest rates.

Credit scores also are used in other ways, such as by auto insurers in setting premiums, landlords in deciding whether to rent apartments and utilities in deciding whether to let you establish service.

That's why it's important to look for inaccurate information in your reports, then ask each credit bureau to correct it.

To learn more about how credit scores are used, take this 12-question quiz at creditscorequiz.org. It was developed by the Consumer Federation of America and VantageScore Solutions.

Long and complex passwords — featuring a mix of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers and special symbols — are the securest.

4. Change passwords, cut clutter

Many of us have accumulated gobs of online financial accounts – for investing, credit cards, banking and more. Midyear is as good a time as any to change your passwords, close unused accounts and get other housekeeping chores out of the way.

Long and complex passwords – featuring a mix of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers and special symbols – are the most secure.

Cleaning house also can involve sorting through financial receipts, statements and other papers. Devise an effective filing system for what you want to keep, and shred unneeded documents that contain sensitive personal information.

Consider opting for digital access rather than having paper statements mailed to you. This is usually a better option for security, and it will help cut down on clutter.

While you're at it, review the people you listed as beneficiaries on 401(k) accounts, individual retirement accounts, life insurance policies and other documents. Make sure these are the people whom you want to receive your assets at death.

Look into drafting a will or even a living trust if you don't have one, and consider getting other documents such as financial and health powers of attorney, which allow trusted relatives or friends to act on your behalf should the need arise.

It's good to protect your financial accounts. But make sure your beneficiaries or others know where to find your key papers in a pinch and have access to digital accounts when the time comes.

In short, devise a strategy for transferring your assets and sharing account information.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8616.

