The United States has had far fewer intense tornadoes – those with winds reaching 136 mph or stronger – so far this year than any other year in recent history. Yet even smaller tornadoes can cause extreme damage to people, property, and nature. Though tornadoes have been documented across the globe, they are more common in the United States than anywhere else in the world, with Canada following in second. Of course, the likelihood of tornadoes forming also varies across the country, with some states rarely experiencing the windstorms, while others occasionally recording over 100 in a year. To identify the states with the most tornadoes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed tornado data from the National Weather Service. We averaged the number of tornadoes to occur annually in each state from 1950 through 2017 and ranked the states by these averages. As of April 2018, there were preliminary reports of 210 tornadoes, below to the average of 299 for the period. Though there is a relative decline in the number of recorded tornadoes, historical records show there is little trend in the frequency of stronger tornadoes over the past half century. Some strong trends have emerged: tornadoes are more likely to strike in the afternoons during the spring and summer months Tornadoes have been documented in every state since 1950, yet by examining past records we can see which states are most at risk compared to other areas. Many states in the Midwest, Southwest, and South Central regions of the country, such as Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, have been bombarded with tornadoes since 1950. There were more than 3,000 tornadoes in total in each of those states in that time. This area is referred to as Tornado Alley due to its high frequency of tornadoes. At the other end of the spectrum, the non-continental states of Alaska and Hawaii have experienced relatively few tornadoes. Alaska has experience exceptionally few, with only four recorded tornadoes over the past 68 years. The Northeast region of the United States, including Vermont, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, is also relatively safe from tornadoes, on average.

For the first time since 2005, and only the second time on record, no one was killed by tornadoes in the U.S. in either May or June.

Those are typically two of the USA’s deadliest months for tornadoes, along with March and April. Official U.S. tornado records go back to 1950.

Although we have a long way to go, the U.S. could see its least deadly year for tornadoes on record: So far in 2018, tornadoes have killed only 3 people this year. The most recent was on April 13 in Louisiana, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

An average of 71 Americans are killed each year by tornadoes, based on data from 1987-2016, the Weather Channel reported.

Based on the official database, the year with the fewest tornado deaths was 1986, when 15 people died. Unofficial records – from before 1950 – show that in 1910, only 12 people were killed by tornadoes.

Not surprisingly, the lack of tornado deaths coincides with a very quiet year for twisters overall. So far, there have been 571 reports of tornadoes across the U.S. this year. (That number is preliminary, and will likely be reduced once duplicate reports are discounted.)

On average, during the first six months of the year, about 1,000 tornadoes hit the U.S.

Warm, humid air is one of the ingredients needed for tornadoes to form, and for much of the early part of the year, it was lacking in the central U.S.

Frequent rounds of chilly air from Canada, thanks to a persistent southward dip in the jet stream over the eastern U.S., helped to keep temperature and humidity surges to a minimum, according to AccuWeather.

The biggest tornado droughts this year are in the Plains states of Texas and Oklahoma, in the southern part of "Tornado Alley." An unfavorable jet stream position kept twisters away from the region until early May, the Weather Channel reported. And when storm systems finally did arrive, they didn't produce many tornadoes.

Meteorologist Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory said there aren't typically many U.S. tornado deaths after the spring storm season. Summer and early fall are typically quiet, he said, before the "second tornado season" of November.

