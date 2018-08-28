June's #avgeek photo gallery
People watch planes at Gravelly Point Park, just north of the runway at Washington DC's Reagan National Airport on May 24, 2015.
Kenmore Air's newest seaplane, painted to resemble an orca whale, floats on Seattle's Lake Union on May 3, 2015.
Washington DC's Reagan National Airport gleams in the late evening on May 21, 2015.
The tail of a privately owned Boeing 747-400 towers over a group of business jets on May 12, 2015. The jets were in town for a secretive meeting known as the Microsoft CEO Summit.
The static frame from the Airbus A350 program rests on a ramp at the company's Toulouse, France headquarters in May of 2015.
Captain Larry Packer, right, holds up a 53-pound Copper River Salmon with first officer Peter Michels after delivering the fish to Seattle, direct from Cordova Alaska, on May 15, 2015.
Moments from landing, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 casts a deep shadow over a beautiful Alaskan landscape near Cordova, Alaska, on May 14, 2015.
A last-generation American Airlines tail is sandwiched inbetween two tails sporting the company's latest branding identity at Washington DC's Reagan National Airport on May 22, 2015.
A mostly empty train terminal provides a respite from the hot Phoenix sun on May 8, 2015.
A private Boeing 757-200 takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field in May, 2015.
Operating for the Department of Justice, a Saab 2000 takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field in May, 2015.
Towing a giant trail of jet wash, an Alaska-based Lockheed F-22 rockets out of Seattle on May 12, 2015.
An Alaska-based Lockheed F-22 rockets out of Seattle on May 12, 2015.
A Boeing company T-33 passenger salutes a gaggle of plane spotters at Seattle's Boeing Field after a test flight in May of 2015.
Water kicks up on the runway after a Boeing 737-800 returns to its Boeing Field, Seattle, base on a rainy May day.
A Boeing 737 takes off from Seattle's Boeing Field in May, 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 Combi jet taxies into the terminal as a Korean Air Cargo Boeing 747-400 rolls to a stop on the runway in Anchorage, Alaska on May 14, 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 Combi awaits a shipment of fresh fish in Cordova, Alaska in the early morning hours of May 15, 2015.
An Alaska Airlines Q400 turboprop plane taxies to the gate while another takes off from Seattle, WA on May 21, 2015.
An American Airlines Embraer 175 jet prepares to land at Washington DC's Reagonal National Airport on May 24, 2015.
A jetBlue Embraer 190 jet prepares to land at Washington DC's Reagonal National Airport on May 24, 2015.
A US Airways Embraer regional jet passes over the Washington Monument on May 24, 2015.
Condensation forming on the wings briefly obscures part of the wing as an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 lands in Chicago O'Hare on May 24, 2015.
A new-build Airbus A350-900 is seen inside the factory in Toulouse, France on May 27, 2015.
Airbus A350 tails stick out beyond protective hangars while receiving additional work at the Airbus headquarters outside Toulouse, France on May 28, 2015.
A TNT cargo bae-146 jet takes off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France in May of 2015.
A Star Air Boeing 767-200 freighter lands in Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France in May of 2015.
Airbus' latest A320neo, powered by CFM Leap engines, rolls down the runway for a test flight from the company's Toulouse-based headquarters in France on May 29, 2015.
A Carpatair Fokker 100 jet takes off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France in May of 2015. The small Romanian airline provides service to and from Italy.
A KLM Boeing 747-400 in new paint rests at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on May 29, 2015.

Flying for Labor Day? You won’t be alone. 

The Airlines for America trade group estimates 16.5 million passengers will fly worldwide on U.S. carriers during a weeklong period bracketing Labor Day, which is Monday (Sept. 3). 

The total for the Wednesday (Aug. 29)-through-Tuesday (Sept. 4) window would be a 3.5 percent increase from comparable dates a year ago. 

To help meet the spike in holiday travel, U.S. airlines have added a total of about 92,000 more seats to their schedules as compared to the same window in 2017. 

 The busiest day for Labor Day travel will be Friday, when an estimated 2.76 million passengers will fly onboard U.S. airlines, according to A4A. Those getting an early start on holiday travel will help make Thursday the second-busiest day of the period, when 2.6 million are expected to fly. 

Monday, typically the most-popular “return day” for Labor Day travel, will be the third-busiest during the weeklong window with an estimated 2.58 million flying on U.S. carriers. 

The slowest days? Those will come on the weekend itself, with A4A saying that Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2, “are also historically among the lightest days of the year.”
 
“2018 has been an exceptionally busy year for air travel, with 20 out of the 25 busiest days ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration occurring so far this year,” A4A Chief Economist John Heimlich said in a statement.  

Busiest days

Friday, Aug. 31: An estimated 2.76 million passengers will fly onboard U.S. airlines

Thursday, Aug. 30: An estimated 2.6 million passengers will fly onboard U.S. airlines

Monday, Sept. 3: An estimated 2.58 million passengers will fly onboard U.S. airlines

July's #avgeek photo gallery
An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out for departure past the FAA tower at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A friendly robot asks for feedback outside of a sports-themed restaurant at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A ramp worker opens up the front cargo door on an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 after it arrived from Tokyo to Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line a terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A particularly warn stretch of ramp lists numerous aircraft types at a parking stop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Two AeroTrain cars await work at a maintenance facility at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Hector Murcia spray paints aircraft names onto the parking locations on a terminal A ramp at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Slips of paper note details on incoming international flights at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Each will need mobile lounges to take the passengers to immigration control.
Passengers queue to board an Air India flight to Delhi at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
The unique architecture of Washington DC's Dulles International Airport, seen on June 29, 2018.
Duty Manager Brad Weems, working in operations, takes a phone call during an afternoon shift at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A business jet taxies out for departure as a United Airlines Boeing 777 heads off into the evening from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
An Air France A380 dwarfs the nearby porter Q400 turboprop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines logo is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
The unique font of Washington's Dulles International Airport frames a ticket agent processing passengers early in the morning on June 29, 2018.
Clad in a Star Alliance scheme, an Air India Boeing 777-300 sets out for New Delhi, India, at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Passengers mill about Terminal B in Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Bags take a ride down a conveyor belt after arriving on a Porter Bombardier Q400 from Toronto at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A Korean Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018 as an Emirates A380 waits to depart for Dubai.
A passengers checks on a connecting flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines jets are readied for their next flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Airport operations escorts the massive Airbus A380 as it taxies out for departure at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The jet's wingspan is so large it can reach past the taxiway, presenting a risk of damaging equipment.
Fire trucks await a call they hope never comes at a remote station at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A mobile lounge controller directs the unique busses around Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The position is likely the only such in the U.S.
An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out to Runway 30 at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Planes line up at their gates at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Doors slide shut at the Turkish Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines jets queue in line to depart Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 boards for its flight back to Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 taxies out for departure as a United Express CRJ takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Aircraft line up for the evening departures bank at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 departs for Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
