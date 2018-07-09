An apologetic but confused man greeted Florida firefighters after he allegedly started a house fire as he tried to bake cookies on a George Foreman grill, according to local media reports.

Smoke was coming from the house in Niceville, Florida, on Aug. 27 when the naked man met authorities at the door, according to a police report cited by the Miami Herald. At the time, the home was filled with smoke and multiple items were on fire.

"I'm sorry," he said to them and closed the door, the Northwest Florida Daily News reports.

The man "showed no sign of understanding the danger he was in,” the Herald quotes a police report. He later told authorities that he had smoked marijuana and consumed two liters of vodka, the Herald reports.

After the man had been removed from the house for his safety, firefighters informed him that he could have died of smoke inhalation, the Daily News reports. Firefighters wore oxygen masks as they took burning items from the home.

A fire department investigation found that the man had tried to bake cookies on an unattended George Foreman grill, according to the publication. When the grill caught fire, he attempted to put the fire out using towels, which also caught on fire.

The man had obvious burns on his hands but refused medical treatment, the Herald reports.

