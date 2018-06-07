Cruise ship tours: MSC Cruises' MSC Seaview

Introduced in June 2018, MSC Seaview is the second ship in MSC Cruises' Seaside series, following the nearly identical MSC Seaside, which entered service in late 2017.
01 / 116
Introduced in June 2018, MSC Seaview is the second ship in MSC Cruises' Seaside series, following the nearly identical MSC Seaside, which entered service in late 2017.
01 / 116
636663948704786667-Seaview1.jpg
18. MSC Seaview. Christened in June 2018, this is a sister to MSC Seaside that also measures about 153,500 tons.
Ivan Sarfatti

Thinking about a voyage with MSC Cruises? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at the fast-growing line's just-unveiled MSC Seaview — one of the largest new cruise vessels of the year.  

Christened last month in Genoa, Italy, Seaview measures about 154,000 tons, making it the 16th largest cruise ship in the world. It holds 4,134 passengers at double occupancy. 

As can be seen in the tour, Seaside offers all the trappings of a major mega-resort including nearly a dozen eateries and multiple bars, lounges and showrooms. Other features include an Aqua Park with four water slides, a ropes course called Adventure Trail and two of the longest zip lines at sea (at 394 feet).

FABULOUS PHOTOS:  The 25 biggest cruise ships in the world 

Created by veteran cruise writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the Seaview tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:

Adventure Canada: Ocean Endeavour 
AmaWaterways: AmaViolaAmaCerto 
American Cruise Lines: American Constellation  
American Queen Steamboat CompanyAmerican QueenAmerican Empress
Azamara Club Cruises: Azamara Quest  
Avalon Waterways: Avalon MyanmarAvalon VisionaryAvalon Passion 
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line:  Grand Classica 
Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Imagination; Carnival InspirationCarnival Miracleearly icons of the Carnival fleetCarnival Vista 
Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Solstice 
Celestyal Cruises: Celestyal Olympia
Costa Cruises: Costa DiademaCosta AtlanticaCosta Luminosa 
CroisiEurope: Elbe Princesse 
Cruise & Maritime Voyages: Discovery; Astoria 
Crystal Cruises: Crystal Symphony 
Cunard Line: Queen Mary 2 
Disney Cruise Line: Disney WonderDisney FantasyDisney MagicDisney Dream, Fantasy compared 
Emerald Waterways: Emerald Sky; Emerald Radiance 
Hapag-Lloyd:  Europa 2 
Hebridean Island Cruises:  Hebridean Princess 
Holland America Line:  AmsterdamKoningsdamWesterdamRotterdam; Maasdam; Oosterdam  
Hurtigruten:  MidnatsolLofotenNordstjernenFram; Trollfjord 
MSC Cruises: MSC Meraviglia 
Norwegian Cruise Line:  Norwegian GetawayNorwegian EscapeNorwegian Sky; Norwegian Joy; Norwegian Bliss 
Oceania Cruises:  NauticaSirenaMarina; Insignia 
Paul Gauguin Cruises:  Paul Gauguin
P&O Cruises:  Britannia
Ponant:  Le Soleal 
Princess Cruises:  Regal PrincessDiamond Princessearly icons of the Princess fleetStar PrincessGolden Princess 
Regent Seven Seas Cruises:  Seven Seas MarinerSeven Seas ExplorerSeven Seas Voyager; Seven Seas Navigator 
Royal Caribbean International:  Quantum of the SeasAnthem of the SeasFreedom of the SeasHarmony of the Seas; Symphony of the Seas 
Scenic Cruises:  Scenic GemScenic Sapphire 
Seabourn Cruise Line:  Seabourn Encore
Silversea: Silver Galapagos; Silver CloudSilver Cloud (before 2017 makeover)Silver Muse 
Star Clippers:  Royal Clipper 
Tauck: InspireSavor; Emerald 
UnCruise Adventures: Safari Endeavour; Safari Voyager 
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection: S.S. Maria TheresaRiver Countess
Viking River Cruises: Viking SkirnirViking HerjaViking Hild 
Viking Ocean Cruises: Viking StarViking SeaViking Sky; Viking Sun; Viking Orion 
Windstar Cruises: Star PrideStar BreezeWind Spirit

Retired ocean liners, cruise ships and yachts:  SS RotterdamRoyal Yacht Britannia 
Theme galleries: 10 cruise ship suites that will blow your mindthe last of the great ocean linersship christenings with Queen Elizabeth IIRoyal ship christenings through the years9 most amazing megaships25 most beautiful cruise vessels 

USA TODAY Cruises:  The 25 most beautiful cruise vessels 