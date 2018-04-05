Dana Burke, Team Leader for Africa, gives Fiona a kiss as her mom, Bibi, stays close by in Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

CINCINNATI — We're still a couple days away from Mother's Day, but Fiona the hippo is wasting no time showing her mom she appreciates her.

In a recent video from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, everyone's favorite baby queen is seen planting a sweet smooch on the cheek of her mom, Bibi.

Talk about an adorable mother-daughter moment!

Luckily for us, this is far from the first time the duo has shown their affection for each other.

In fact, they've been doing so even before they met each other last June.

Like when Bibi let zookeepers milk her.

At first, it was too dangerous to have Bibi and Fiona share a space. Fiona was so small and Bibi was so big.

Bibi couldn't feed Fiona directly, but this was still a labor of love — it was, after all, the first time on record a mother hippo had ever been milked to hand-rear a calf.

And then when Bibi let Fiona explore her mouth.

It may look weird, but this is one of the many ways hippos actually show affection — and, to zookeepers, it was a very welcome interaction early on in Bibi and Fiona's relationship.

Oh, and then when Bibi got protective of Fiona.

When Bibi and Fiona were reintroduced to Fiona's late father, Henry, last July, the proud mom intervened when her mate got too close to our aquatic diva.

And the pair's bond has only continued to grow since.

Want to share their love (and that of 18 of the zoo's other mother-baby pairs) with your human mom? The zoo is granting free admission to all moms on Mother's Day.

