​SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook has detected a new campaign to influence the November midterms, raising the possibility that Russia is again engaging in election interference.

The social media giant says it has not tied seventeen fake accounts and eight pages to Russia, but says it's possible Russia was involved.

"We still don't have firm evidence to say with certainty who's behind this effort," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said in a blog post. "Some of the activity is consistent with what we saw from the (Kremlin-linked Russian Internet Research Agency) before and after the 2016 elections. And we've found evidence of some connections between these accounts and IRA accounts we disabled last year."

Facebook has been working with U.S. law enforcement to investigate the activity, which is using hot-button social issues such as race and immigration to stir political divisiveness.

Facebook has removed the pages — such as “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation,” “Mindful Being,” and “Resisters" — which were followed by more than 290,000 accounts.

One of the posts flagged by Facebook.

Facebook

Collectively, they spent about $11,000 on 150 ads on Facebook and Instagram, which were paid for in U.S. and Canadian dollars, and were placed between April 2017 and June 2018. The pages paid third parties to run the ads for them.

The fake pages also created more than 9,500 posts on Facebook and one on Instagram. The first page was created in March 2017 and the last in May 2018. The other pages had fewer than 10 followers and the Instagram accounts had none.

The tactics of the campaign are similar to Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

For example, the pages tried to get Facebook users to turn out to events. Since May 2017, some 30 events were created, while about half had fewer than 100 accounts who expressed interest in attending. The largest event had 4,700 accounts interested in attending and 1,400 users said that they would attend.

Facebook says the "Resisters" page created a Facebook event for a protest “No Unite the Right 2 — DC” to protest the “Unite the Right” event in Washington. Fake administrators connected with administrators from five legitimate pages to co-host the event. According to Facebook, these pages unwittingly helped build interest in the event, posting information about transportation and locations. About 2,600 Facebook users expressed interest in the event and more than 600 users said they would attend.

“Today’s disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation, and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity," Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.







