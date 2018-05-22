Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and co-founder of Facebook, could face harsher questioning Tuesday before the European Parliament than he did last month in Congress.

Originally, Zuckerberg's appearance had been expected to be a closed-door meeting. But Antonio Tajani, president of European Parliament, confirmed Monday on Twitter that Zuckerberg agreed on having his address in Brussels live-streamed.

USA TODAY will be providing updates from event, which is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Zuckerberg is expected to echo many of the same messages he delivered last month before U.S. Congress. Many of the questions then were about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which 87 million Facebook users data was misappropriated after it was gathered through a personality research app. Date from as many as 2.7 million European Facebook users were involved in the incident, Facebook has said.

Another hot topic: Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia's influence on the 2016 presidential election, in February issued indictments of 13 Russian nationals and three entities including the Internet Research Agency, for using Facebook and other social media networks to attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Whether it’s fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people’s information, we didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibilities," Zuckerberg is expected to say. "That was a mistake, and I’m sorry."

But European officials could be even tougher than the U.S. on privacy, as the European Union is set this week to enact new privacy rules, the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR, which restricts what kind of data companies can use and store on EU citizens and what they can do with the data.

