SAN FRANCISCO — Cambridge Analytica finally caught up to Facebook.

The heavy toll on popularity and sales showed up Wednesday in the company's first full quarter of financial results since the scandal over its privacy practices broke.

Facebook reported its slowest growth rate ever, with 2.23 billion people logged in at least once a month in the second quarter, below the 2.25 billion analysts expected. The number of users who logged in daily also fell short, too. They were up 11 percent year-over-year at 1.47 billion but still less than the 1.49 billion anticipated.

Revenue was also a disappointment to Wall Street — $13.23 billion for the three months ended in June instead of $13.3 billion — the first such miss since 2015.

Facebook shares, which hit a record high Wednesday, plunged 10% in after-hours trading.

Even in the midst of one of the darkest periods in its 14-year history, Facebook had seemed to shrug off Russian election interference, the mishandling of millions of Americans’ personal information and the unchecked spread of fabricated news.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was hauled in front of lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in March. Federal agencies began to probe Facebook, prompting calls for increased regulation. And yet investors and advertisers were undeterred, propelling the stock to new highs.

On Wednesday the waves of controversy that have been walloping Facebook for four months appeared in its latest results.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said: "We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect."

