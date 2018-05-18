Pay attention, people. Tesla's Autopilot and similar smart tech in new cars are meant to assist you. They do not, we repeat, not turn your vehicle into a self-driving car.

That point hit home big time last week in a suburb of Salt Lake City, where the 28-year-old woman at the wheel of the $100,000 electric Tesla hit a fire truck at 60 mph.

The good news is, she only broke her foot. The bad news, she was glancing at her phone instead of looking ahead at the road.

She took her hands off the wheel for what police say was 80 seconds as the car sped along on Autopilot.

These new features are basically a combination of warning systems, like letting you know whether cars are approaching in a nearby lane, and advanced cruise control, which monitors the speed of cars ahead and slows accordingly. Some automakers also offer lane keeping, which keeps a car centered by reading lane markings.

On most cars, checking in with the steering wheel from time to time while these driver-assist software features are active is key to keeping the system going. If totally ignored, most systems are programmed to shut off, and in some cases bring the car to a stop.

"Can humans be entrusted with tech that can lull us into a false sense of security and cause us to ignore automaker warnings about their fallibility? Last week's crash suggests maybe not," writes USA TODAY's Marco Della Cava in an article that takes a look at the risks drivers seem to be taking with cars that contain semi-autonomous technology.

Tesla, along with other automakers with driver-assist tech, stresses in car manuals that Autopilot's various features — which work leveraging road information collected by on-board radar and cameras — require constant vigilance and failure to do so "may result in death."

Get it? That's a lot stronger than even those crazy ailment elixirs advertised on TV shows that recite nasty potential side effects. And much more forceful than originally stated.

Tesla's AutoPilot will "be way better than a person. It never gets tired, never has something to drink, never argues with someone in the car," Musk said at a press conference when Autopilot was added via a software update to Tesla vehicles in 2015.

In other tech news this week

Yes, Laurel vs. Yanny was news. An audio clip traveled from Reddit to Twitter to the White House this week, as people listened and heard different things. We explain why a noisier society and cheap speakers cause this.

Google is rebranding the YouTube Red subscription service, upping the price by $2 to $11.99 and revamping the YouTube Music service that originally launched in 2015. Google's sales proposition for the music service is that because it knows more about you from your Gmail, calendar entries and online searches, it can do a better job than Spotify and others in suggesting music to listen to. The service launches Tuesday.

PayPal is buying iZettle for $2.2 billion. The company has a footprint at retail stores for credit card transactions and competes with Square.

This week's Talking Tech podcasts

Brother printer update - Last year I updated listeners on finally ditching a color printer for a black and white model to save money on ink. Here's a shocker - the starter ink lasted a full ten months.

Newsflash - online storage prices dropped. We weigh in on the pricing changes from Google for online storage, and how they compare to rivals.

Fun stuff you can do with Alexa and Amazon Music. We chat with Amazon Music vice-president Steve Boom about different musical commands for Alexa on the Echo speaker and Alexa app in a two parter. Part 1: Part 2.

Laurel vs. Yanny? The time-waster of the week went to the Manhattan Beach Pier, where we asked passerbys to weigh in on the sound clip that had everyone talking this week.

Comedians on hikes with Kevin Nealon. The former SNL cast member and comedian has taken to the canyons of Los Angeles for a fun new YouTube series that brings pals like Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman and Dana Carvey out into the woods.

Inside YouTube's revamped music service. YouTube looks to take on Spotify, Apple Music and others with subscription mix that has a twist--Google knows what you do all day, and will program music accordingly. Cool, or creepy?

