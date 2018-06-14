WASHINGTON — Sean Spicer might not be at the White House, but that doesn't mean he can't push the Trump administration's agenda — this time at a pro-Trump super PAC.

America First Action announced Thursday that Spicer would join as a senior adviser and spokesman.

“I am honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the President’s promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same,” Spicer said in a statement.

Spicer will make his debut at the group's leadership summit next week, where he will introduce former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as a guest and moderate a roundtable.

“Sean Spicer is one of the most well-known and well-respected political insiders of our time,” Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, said in a statement. “Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the Presidential press podium. Sean’s unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration’s agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

Spicer's tumultuous time as Trump's chief spokesman lasted for six months.

His book,The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, comes out July 23.

