PORT LAVACA, Texas — It didn’t take former Congressman Blake Farenthold long to find a new gig.

U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold lip-synching Come Monday

Farenthold told listeners on a Corpus Christi radio show Monday morning he had landed a position working for the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort.

"I'm starting a new job today that has an hour-and-a-half commute," he said on 1360 KKTX-AM's Lago in the Morning talk show. "You're gonna have me listening and calling in a whole lot now."

His annual salary will be $160,000.10, just below the $174,000 he earned in congress.

In a statement, the port said Farenthold would be its full-time legislative liaison and will be tasked with promoting the port’s agenda. That's a challenge in a Gulf of Mexico region where the race is on among ports of call to expand to meet a growing global energy market.

"Blake has always been a strong supporter of the Calhoun Port Authority and is familiar with the issues facing the Port," the statement reads. "The Board looks forward to the services Blake can provide in assisting the Port with matters in Washington, D.C."

Farenthold also will be responsible for increasing the small port's profile with federal lawmakers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Trump administration and other policymakers.

Calls to Farenthold were not immediately returned.

State records do not show that Farenthold is registered as a lobbyist.

The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort serves as a gateway to world markets for the Texas Mid-Coast Region. It port plays a vital role in supporting Texas chemical manufacturing industries and in building a stable economic foundation for Calhoun County.

Farenthold, a Republican, announced in December he would not seek a fifth term in Congress, following a revelation taxpayer money was used to pay an $84,000 settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit an ex-aide filed against him.

He resigned April 6. Farenthold promised voters he would pay back the money but has not yet done so.

Two Republicans and two Democrats are in runoffs later this month in a bid to replace him in November.

Nine candidates are on the ballot for a special election June 30 to serve the remaining six months of Farenthold’s term.

Blake Farenthold, running for U.S. Rep. District 27 in 2010, campaigns and greets voters outside Magee Intermediate School in Calallen (Corpus Christi, TX).

Nueces County's portion of the special election is expected to cost $125,000 total, according to an estimate provided by the county clerk's office.

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote Farenthold a letter on April 25, asking him to foot the bill for the special election to fill the vacant District 27 seat, since the former congressman had not repaid the settlement.

Farenthold refused, arguing it was Abbott's decision — not his — to call the special election.

Port director Charles R. Hausmann said Farenthold's post is a new position. He would not say if the former representative's appointment was the result of a closed-session discussion the board held during its regular May 9 meeting.

Repeated calls to Randy L. Boyd, chairman of its six-member Port Authority board, were not returned.

Boyd is also president of RLB Contracting in Port Lavaca. Campaign finance records show the company has donated $23,500 to Farenthold re-election campaigns and political action committees since 2012. That includes $5,400 during the current cycle.

U.S. Congressman Blake Farenthold (right) was photographed next to a model in lingerie and wearing duck pajamas during a Clear Channel Radio Christmas Pajama Party in 2009. After Farenthold was elected to Congress in 2010 the photo circulated on social media and went viral.

The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort acts as a gateway to world markets for the Texas Mid-Coast Region and plays a key role in supporting Texas chemical manufacturing industries. It is served by the Matagorda Ship Channel and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

The primary cargo handled at the port includes agricultural fertilizer, aluminum ore and petrochemical feedstocks, such as naptha, fluorspar and anhydrous ammonia.

Port Lavaca’s chief port has tried to grab its slice of the lucrative and growing South Texas liquefied natural gas trade, though it is somewhat limited by its dimensions; it has a depth of 36 feet and a width of 200 feet.

By comparison, the Port of Corpus Christi 90 miles away, the nation's fourth largest port based on tonnage, has aggressively pursued expanding its ship channel to 54 feet in depth (from 47 feet) and and 530 feet in width (from 400 feet) by 2021.

Other Texas ports, including in Freeport and Brownsville, are trying to get their channels deepened to over 50 feet, as well.

In 2012, Formosa Plastics Corp. kicked off a $1.7 billion expansion of its chemical complex at Port Lavaca that promised to add a third olefins production facility, along with a new propane dehydrogenation unit and a new low-density polyethylene resin plant.

