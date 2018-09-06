Duchess Meghan never disappoints when it comes to her amazing fashion sense, and her outfit for the Trooping the Colour event was no exception.

The royal arrived for the military parade Saturday wearing a pastel pink dress by Carolina Herrera with husband Prince Harry in a horse-drawn carriage.

Not only did the color look gorgeous on her, but the off-the-shoulder style also stood out.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex heading back to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

She paired the look with a matching Philip Treacy hat and her hair worn down in large curls.

A family affair.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

As part of the ceremony, which involves over 1,400 guardsmen and cavalry, she stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her new royal family, which includes the Queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate and more.

The parade marks the official birthday of the Queen, even though her actual birthday is on April 21.

The duchesses.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

Duchess Kate went for a baby blue ensemble, pairing a Alexander McQueen dress with a floral-detailed hat by Juliette Botterill.

Her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance. Despite speculation, new baby Prince Louis did not make an appearance on the balcony.

See Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress from every angle It's royal wedding day! Prince Harry couldn't stop looking at his beautiful bride on May 19, 2018 as she walked down the aisle toward him in an elegant Givenchy gown. 01 / 18 It's royal wedding day! Prince Harry couldn't stop looking at his beautiful bride on May 19, 2018 as she walked down the aisle toward him in an elegant Givenchy gown. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com