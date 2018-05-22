Dunkin Donuts coffee and and doughnuts

Dunkin' Brands

The debate rages — is it donut or doughnut?

Spelling will take a backseat to savings this Friday for National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles.

Shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, the day of the pastry was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

"The doughnut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year," said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, Salvation Army secretary for national community relations and development in a statement.

Attention donut lovers, #NationalDonutDay is this Friday and we're asking you to celebrate with us by giving donuts to someone in your life who deserves a sweet surprise. Learn more: https://t.co/q2nAAz0dAX pic.twitter.com/nCYgDDoN2g — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) May 29, 2018

This year, the Salvation Army is marking the day with events across the country and has teamed up with Entenmann’s to host “Do Good Donut Parties” to deliver treats to more than 8,500 veterans. Find the events at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Expect doughnut shops and bakeries to be crowded Friday even if they're not giving away free treats.

Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply, a small business software provider, said the made-up holiday is a big day for bakeries.

“People don’t spend more but far more people pack into bakeries looking for a treat, resulting in lots more dough for local bakeries,” Plothow said.

The doughy deals

Participation and offers can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available June 1 while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

BI-LO: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday. Plus through 11 p.m. ET Friday, say why you love doughnuts on the grocer's Facebook page for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Burger King: The fast-food chain is cutting a hole in its Whopper sandwich to create the “first flame-grilled donut” at five select restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Salt Lake City. The Whopper Donut only available Friday comes with a “free” mini slider, which is the donut hole of the burger.

Clinton Hall: Through Friday, get the “Twisted Donut Burger” with a side of fries for $16. The limited-time burger is a twist on the New York restaurant’s grilled cheese doughnut and has bacon, jalapenos and Twisted Tea-infused icing.

Cumberland Farms: From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, get a free doughnut with purchase of any dispensed beverage, which includes hot or iced coffee, fountain or frozen beverages. This deal is only valid at new concept or remodeled locations.

The Dough Bar: Through Sunday, the company featured on Shark Tank for making protein doughnuts offers 10% off all orders plus one free doughnut and one free crispy bar. Plus, it has 11 new limited flavors available this week while supplies last.

Duck Donuts: Get one free classic doughnut Friday, including bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. No purchase necessary and also get a buy-one-get-one free doughnut coupon redeemable through June 17.

Duffy's Sports Grill: On Friday, get a free order of Red Velvet doughnuts at all locations. Limit one order per table.

Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last.

#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018

Edible Arrangements: The chain has launched new Edible Donuts made with granny smith apples, chocolate and a variety of toppings. On Friday, get a free doughnut and from June 2-6 any size or combo is buy-one-get-one free.

Entenmann’s: The baked goods brand is accepting entries through June 30 for its Chief Donut Officer Contest at www.chiefdonutofficer.com for the chance to win the honorary title and prizes including $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts: Get get a free “OC Sand” doughnut at participating stores Friday.

Fresco y Más: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday. Plus through 11 p.m. ET Friday, say why you love doughnuts on the store's Facebook page for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Giant Eagle: Get a dozen doughnuts for $3.99 Friday at 175 corporate and 54 independently-owned and operated Market District supermarkets throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, north central West Virginia and Maryland. Also, GetGo Café + Market stores will have a buy-one-get-one free doughnut deal. Both offers require the chain's Advantage Card.

Harveys: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday. Plus through 11 p.m. ET Friday, say why you love doughnuts on the grocer's Facebook page for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Honey Dew Donuts: Get a free S’More Donut with the purchase of any medium or larger beverage Friday at participating locations. Limit one per customer, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday.

LaMar’s Donuts: Get any doughnut with a hole for free on Friday with a Golden Ticket coupon, which you can print or show on your smartphone.

Martin’s Super Market: Get a free doughnut from the case or $1 off a dozen donuts Friday.

Papa John's: Get a free order of the pizza chain’s warm donut holes Friday with any online purchase. Starting June 2, use promo code DONUT for a free order with any purchase of two pizzas.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: While not a National Doughnut Day deal, June 1 is the chain's 41st birthday and it's offering Potbelly Perks members a free sandiwch with purchase of a sandwich. To join, sign up at www.potbelly.com/perks or download the Android or iPhone app.

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Rise Biscuits Donuts: All locations will donate 100% of Friday’s sales of the Chocolate Icing Donut to a local food bank.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Get one free glazed do-nut Friday from 5 a.m. to noon for what the Texas-based chain is calling “National Do-Nut Day.”

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee: The Virginia-based chain offers a daily freebie with varying requirements. Recent examples include a free house donut for those whose name started with W or for wearing College Alma Mater swag. Find out the daily freebie on Sugar Shack's social media accounts.

Strike gold this #NationalDonutDay! The first in-restaurant Guest after 6am on June 1st to ask for the “Gold Timbits®” at selected locations in Buffalo, Columbus and Detroit will have a chance to win free donuts for a year! No purchase necessary: https://t.co/CtYpr3Nyrt pic.twitter.com/rNPDHTQ967 — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) May 25, 2018

Tim Hortons: Only five U.S. locations will have “Gold Timbits” and the first guest to ask for them after 6 a.m. Friday at the select locations will get the edible 24k gold-covered Timbits for free and win free doughnuts for a year. It’s a hunt to find the locations but company officials say they’re in the Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and Buffalo, N.Y.

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut at all Walmart stores Friday. The retailer expects to give 1.2 million doughnuts Friday.

Winn-Dixie: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday. Plus through 11 p.m. ET Friday, say why you love doughnuts on the grocer's Facebook page for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Friday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check social media channels.

