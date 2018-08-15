(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 23, 2017, former CIA Director John Brennan testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing about Russian actions during the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 revoked security clearance for former CIA Director John Brennan. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Trump rev ORIG FILE ID: AFP_18E1DM

WASHINGTON – Striking at one of his fiercest critics over Russia, President Trump said Wednesday he has revoked the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, and continues to review the clearances of other Barack Obama administration officials.

Brennan has used his status "to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations" and "wild outbursts on the Internet and television about this administration," Trump said in a statement read by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

As critics accused Trump of seeking to silence opponents, the president added names to his list of other Obama-era officials whose security clearances are under review: FBI and Justice Department officials involved in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Brennan, like many of his supporters, called the decision part of a broader effort by Trump to "suppress freedom of speech" and "punish critics."

"It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out," Brennan tweeted. "My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent."

Some of Brennan's supporters called it nothing less than the compilation of a Trump blacklist.

"This has zero to do with national security," tweeted Michael Bromwich, an attorney for former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, whose security clearance is one of those under review. "This is an Official Enemies List. The offense: exercising 1st Amendment rights."

Clapper, in an interview on CNN, said he would continue to speak out even if he loses his security clearance.

If the rule is "the only way I can speak is to be in an adulation mode of this president, I'm sorry, I don't think I could sign up for that," Clapper told CNN.

Congressional Democrats assailed Trump over the move.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called it "a stunning abuse of power" and an attempt to distract from Trump's many scandals. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump again demonstrated "how deeply insecure and vindictive he is – two character flaws dangerous in any President."

The Brennan decision came quickly, less than a month after Trump announced the review on July 23.

Maybe less: The written version of Trump's order was dated July 26.

Brennan has been among Trump's most acerbic critics.

After Trump's July 16 news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin – one in which Trump appeared to accept Putin's denials of election interference over the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community – Brennan described the U.S. president's performance as "nothing short of treasonous."

In an appearance Tuesday on MSNBC, Brennan called Trump "dangerous to our nation."

Trump announced last month he was reviewing the security clearances of a number of ex-Obama officials, including Brennan as well as former FBI director director James Comey, Clapper, former CIA director Michael Hayden, former national security adviser Susan Rice and McCabe.

In making his announcement about Brennan, Trump added two new names to the list, former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Strzok is the FBI official fired last week in part because of anti-Trump text messages he sent to Page.

Also on the list: Current Justice Department official Bruce Ohr. Supporters of Trump said Ohr was in contact with retired British spy Christopher Steele, who compiled a dossier alleging a relationship between Trump and Russians involved in election interference.

Russian efforts to favor Trump by hacking the emails of Democratic officials and pushing fake news about presidential nominee Hillary Clinton are currently under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has denounced the Mueller investigation as a "hoax" concocted by Democrats upset at their election loss.

Security clearances for ex-government employees are not that unusual, and those who have them do not always exercise them.

Former leaders of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to maintain access to classified information, both as a professional courtesy and so that they can consult with successors on certain national security issues.

"Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan's continued access to classified information," Sanders said in reading Trump's statement.

Any benefit of consultations with Brennan is "outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," the Trump statement said, and that behavior "has tested and far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due to him."

