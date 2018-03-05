WASHINGTON — President Trump's new lawyer has been busy, but is optimistic that legal challenges ranging from Stormy Daniels to the Russia investigation will be resolved in the president's favor.

"I have sort of a special relationship with the president," Giuliani told USA TODAY in a brief interview. "It's going to take some time, but I think we're going to be OK."

Giuliani disputed claims that a $130,000 payment to Daniels, an adult film star who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump, amounts to a campaign finance violation.

A day after disclosing that Trump had repaid Cohen for a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement with Daniels — and hours after Trump confirmed it via Twitter — Giuliani said the money had nothing to do with the 2016 campaign, even though the original payment came just days before the election.

"No one ever thought of it as a campaign contribution," Giuliani said. "It was a personnel settlement."

Trump's admission changes the story he gave reporters in April, when he said he knew nothing about the payment to Daniels and suggested they ask Cohen about it.

During a media blitz of recent days, Giuliani said Cohen paid the original amount in October 2016, and Trump did not know about it; Trump gradually repaid Cohen in installments as part of his lawyer's retainer, but did not what the money was for; only recently did Trump learn that those payments were for Daniels' settlement, said Giuliani and other administration officials.

The former New York City mayor is also negotiating possible Trump testimony before Mueller, though he has said he is not sure that will happen.

The Trump legal team is demanding testimony of no more than two to three hours, with limited topics. They are concerned that some Mueller prosecutors may want to entrap the president as part of investigations into obstruction of justice and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Giuliani said he's been thrown "a couple of curve balls, but we've been hitting them."

