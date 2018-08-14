President Donald Trump and then-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman in happier times.

AP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Omarosa Manigault Newman a "dog" on Twitter, prompting outrage by critics who said the comment was a racially charged attack on the former aide, who is a black woman.

The comment came amid the revelation of a new tape featuring a discussion among Trump campaign aides that suggested he had used a racial slur to describe black people. It also came amid back-and-forth attacks between Trump and Manigault Newman, who has written a book, "Unhinged," about her tenure that is highly critical of the president.

The Trump campaign said Tuesday that it filed arbitration against Manigault Newman for violating a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2016.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out," the president tweeted about Manigault Newman. "Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

More: New Omarosa tape has aides talking about Donald Trump possibly using racial slur

More: Omarosa says she'll hand over secretly recorded White House tapes to special counsel Robert Mueller

More: President Trump fires back at 'wacky' Omarosa: 'Apprentice' tapes don't exist

The reference is to White House chief of staff (and retired general) John Kelly, who fired Manigault Newman last year.

Trump's attack stirred an immediate backlash from both sides of the aisle.

"This kind of language is unbecoming of a President of the United States," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said on Twitter. "There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be okay with it."

“How dare he? How dare he call anyone a dog,” Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democratic lawmaker and a black woman, said on CNN. “We already have racism raining down all over America.”

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Talk show host Montel Williams also expressed dismay over Trump's comments.

"The President of the United States called a black woman a “dog” on twitter this morning. I grew up during Jim Crow - I heard him clearly," he said. "(For the record I find Omarosa beneath contempt.)"

The President of the United States called a black woman a “dog” on twitter this morning. I grew up during Jim Crow - I heard him clearly.



(For the record I find Omarosa beneath contempt.) pic.twitter.com/EU4cI7WB4C — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 14, 2018

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson accused the president of being racist in his remarks.

"The president of the United States just referred to the former highest-ranking (and only) African American woman in his administration as a 'crazed, crying lowlife' and 'that dog!'" he wrote. "He's hanging a 'Whites Only' sign on the GOP."

The offices of House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both declined to comment.

Trump has been accused in other instances of using racially charged insults. He has repeatedly referred to Rep. Maxine Waters, a black woman, as "low IQ." In announcing his presidential bid in 2015, he called Mexican immigrants "rapists" and "criminals."

It's far from the first time the president has called someone a "dog," and the word isn't limited to women or people of color. In 2012, he commented on actress Kristen Stewart cheating on Robert Pattinson "like a dog." In 2013, rapper Mac Miller was called an "ungrateful dog." In 2015, Trump said conservative political commentator Glenn Beck had been "fired like a dog" by Fox News.

And later in 2015, just a couple months out from announcing his presidential campaign, he called media mogul Arianna Huffington a "dog who wrongfully comments on me."

Trump has drawn criticism in particular for the insults he's lobbed at women and people of color.

"You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals," then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly told Trump at the first GOP candidate debate in 2015.

"Only Rosie O'Donnell," he retorted.

Omarosa Manigault Newman through the years

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com