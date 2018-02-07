Todd saved his owner Paula Godwin from a rattlesnake during a walk.

Photo courtesy of Paula Godwin

Dogs prove time and time again that they are man's best friend. Todd, a golden retriever in Arizona, is no exception.

While on a walk with his owner, Paula Godwin, Todd spotted a rattlesnake on their path and quickly jumped between Godwin and then snake to protect her, the dog's owner recalled in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, she said, the good boy was bit in the process. "This is what a hero looks like," Godwin said online.

Godwin quickly got Todd to the hospital in Anthem, Arizona, where he was treated for the bite, according to KPHO-TV.

The good news is that despite some shocking photos of what happened to poor Todd's face as a result of the bite, he was recovering well as of Sunday, Godwin shared in an update on Facebook.

Good boy, Todd. Good boy.

