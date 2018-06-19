In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

AP

PHOENIX — The flight attendant's story started to spread on Facebook over the weekend, as the debate over children being separated from their parents at the border raged.

On a red-eye flight from Arizona to Miami last week, the story goes, the flight attendant and crew of an unnamed airline were saddened to see a group of 16 children, approximately 6 to 11 years old.

"Sixteen. All dressed in black and gray cheap Walmart sweat suits, quietly boarding the 12:30am flight,'' according to two Facebook posts on Friday that claim the story was copied and pasted from a post by the unnamed flight attendant. "Children! Thirty-two scared eyes looking straight forward dazed. We try to speak, yet none speak English.

"During the beverage service, one of the crew comes to me in tears. They can't face these children that have been ripped from their families with a smile."

The posts were shared widely, and by Monday the flight attendant's story had gone viral.

A post by Twitter user @EmRazz, who has nearly 45,000 Twitter followers and describes herself as "your favorite friendly feminist,'' had more than 1,000 comments and was retweeted more than 28,000 times and liked more than 32,000 times as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. MT.

An account from an attendant aboard a flight transferring 16 unaccompanied children who were taken from their parents at the border. If you can read this without crying or feeling sick, unfollow me. pic.twitter.com/Z487f7I14s — feminist next door (@emrazz) June 17, 2018

One of the retweets came Monday from Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist and CNN political commentator. She had just two words for the situation: "Dear God.''

Navarro's post about the flight attendant's story has also been retweeted more than 24,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

The comments were predictably political, underscoring the deeply divisive immigration issue, in the spotlight with the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance policy."

Then tell their loved ones to stop coming here ILLEGALLY!!! It really is that simple. — IamClydeBenson (@IamClydeBenson) June 18, 2018

Every time I read these accounts I can’t help but remember the scene in Schindler’s List when the children are trucked away. — Leslie Milazzo (@Leslie92562112) June 18, 2018

But there was another, major thread in the comments: Is the flight attendant story true or a hoax?

Readers said some things about the story shared on Facebook and Twitter don't add up. One of the biggest: the flight times. The flight attendant reportedly said the flight departed at 12:30 a.m. and the children got off in Miami at 2:30 a.m.

A 12:30 a.m. flight from Arizona to Miami, presumably from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, can't land at 2:30 a.m. because it's already 3:30 a.m. Miami time when the flight takes off given the three-hour time difference. American Airlines, for example, has a nonstop red-eye flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport that departs at 12:10 a.m. and gets in around 7:36 a.m. Miami time.

I think Steven means the math doesn’t make sense. 4.5 hour nonstop flight from PHX to MIA and a 3 hour time zone change. They should have been getting off the plane at around 8 AM MIA time or 5 AM PHX time. Not 2:30 AM. — Garrett🧙🏻‍♂️ (@garrettmickley) June 18, 2018

Here's what we know and don't know

1. The incident did occur — at least according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the union representing 50,000 flight attendants from 20 airlines including United, Spirit, Alaska and Frontier. Union spokeswoman Taylor Garland told The Arizona Republic the union has confirmed the original Facebook post was authentic and written by a flight attendant. She declined to say how the union confirmed that or to name the flight attendant, flight number or airline, and whether the airline is represented by AFA-CWA.

The union issued a statement saying flight attendants, as aviation's "first responders,'' have extensive experience ushering migrant children to families or deportation but that the climate has changed.

"The difference today is the overwhelming American opposition to a new immigration policy that separates families,'' president Sara Nelson said in the statement. "This national discussion and response is being felt on the planes and discussed among crews. Some are struggling with the question of participating in a process that they feel deeply is immoral. Airlines are often a first point of contact for any public debate on these issues because all of society passes through our aircraft. Communication to crews from the airlines and the government is paramount as tensions are high and flight attendants continue to serve as aviation's first responders."

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the flight attendants' union at American, did not return calls seeking comment.

2. American Airlines is the likely airline, bad flight math and all. Nowhere in the viral flight attendant story does it say the red-eye flight from Arizona to Miami was a nonstop flight. American is the busiest carrier at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and has a major hub here, offering one-stop service several times a day in addition to the nonstop flights. The shared post also mentions computer outages, cancellations and delays the day of the flight with the "migrant'' children. On Thursday, American's Charlotte, North Carolina, hub was a mess due to technology problems at its PSA subsidiary. American flight 1682 was due to leave Charlotte for Miami at 10:40 p.m. that night but was delayed until nearly 12:30 a.m. That's the departure time mentioned in the flight attendant's recounting of the incident. It arrived in Miami 1:52 a.m., according to flight tracker FlightAware, also fitting the timetable in the viral post. The airline has a 2:50 p.m. flight from Phoenix to Charlotte that connects with the late-night Charlotte to Miami flight.

American spokeswoman Shannon Gilson said American can't "confirm the accuracy" of the flight attendant's post.

"We don't disclose passenger manifests,'' she said.

The airline issued this statement on Tuesday: "We have been asked about transporting undocumented children and are aware of the narrative that is circulating online. American, like all U.S. airlines, provides travel to the federal government through our Government Services Agreements; however the government does not disclose information about the nature of the flights they take or the passengers who are traveling. We have no way to substantiate the report at this time but would be disappointed to learn that our airline was being used to separate families.''

3. The flight attendant who was shaken by the incident is staying out of the spotlight. No one who has shared the flight attendant's story on Facebook, at least publicly, identifies the flight attendant or links to the original post. It's always a co-worker or a friend of a friend. New York attorney Victoria Cook shared the story on Facebook, saying her flight attendant friend Anika Lodzinski's co-worker posted about the incident following a red-eye flight from Arizona to Miami. Lodzinski, reached via Facebook messenger, said she has been a flight attendant for 18 years but declined to name the airline or her friend and referred other questions to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. Tom Johnson shared the flight attendant/migrant children story on Friday, noting that it came from an American Airlines flight attendant, who copied and pasted it from a co-worker who was working the flight. The flight attendant declined to comment.

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border. 01 / 15 Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border. 01 / 15

4. Since we don't know the flight, the attendants or the children, it's impossible to verify the details. Were the children really "ripped from their families"? Were they headed somewhere because of the current situation — adult parents held awaiting prosecution with their minor children shipped off to shelters elsewhere? Or were they perhaps unaccompanied minors, many of whom have been handled by federal authorities for years now? How did the flight attendants know the children's situations if they couldn't communicate with them?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lauren Mack said the agency does not comment on speculative information it cannot verify.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which runs the Office of Refugee Resettlement, in charge of housing children who have crossed the border or been taken from their parents, did not immediately respond to questions about the report.

Stephanie Corcoran, a Phoenix immigration lawyer and president of the Arizona chapter of the American Immigration Lawyer's Association, said she and other immigration advocates were not surprised by the story.

"I actually shared it (on Facebook) because I thought it was probably true,'' she said.

She said the details about the children's matching outfits — she called it prison garb — make sense because sometimes their personal belongings are taken.

Corcoran, who volunteered at an immigration advocacy center in Miami when she was in law school, also said she has heard about a recent influx of migrant children in Miami.

"If they (the Office of Refugee Resettlement) don't have room here, they're going to transfer them wherever they have space.''

More: Amid public outcry, GOP scrambles to counter Trump policy of separating children from parents

More: Reunification: How separated immigrant children are reunited with their parents

More: Trump says Democrats want illegal immigrants to 'infest' US: What we know now

More: Mexico slams 'cruel and inhumane' treatment of kids separated from parents at U.S. border

More: The story behind the viral photo of a crying toddler at the U.S. border

More: Migrant detention center: Not much room for kids to play in the warehouse-like facility

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com