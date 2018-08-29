Cass Tech
Cass Technical High School south entrance, Saturday, July 21, 2017 in Detroit.
Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT – Detroit's city school district is shutting off drinking water to all of its schools after test results found elevated levels of lead or copper in 16 of 24 schools recently tested.

In a statement Wednesday, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti of the Detroit Public Schools Community District said he had initiated water testing in all 106 school buildings in the spring to ensure the safety of students and employees. Water at 18 schools previously had been shut off because of high levels of the heavy metals.

"Although we have no evidence that there are elevated levels of copper or lead in our other schools where we are awaiting test results, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our students and employees I am turning off all drinking water in our schools until a deeper and broader analysis can be conducted to determine the long-term solutions for all schools," Vitti said.

The school district serves almost 50,000 students.

► April 9: Up to 30,000 Flint kids to be screened for effects of lead in drinking water
► August 2017: 63 million Americans exposed to unsafe drinking water
► December 2016: What the EPA says it's doing about lead in tap water

Both lead and copper leach into drinking water primarily through corroded pipes and other plumbing fixtures, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Health problems can range from stomachaches to brain damage.

The EPA ceiling for lead in drinking water is 15 parts per billion, and even 5 ppb can be a cause for concern. For copper, the limit is 1.3 parts per million. 

The human body needs a trace amount of copper to function, but no amount of lead is safe, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's especially true for children because a smaller amount can be potent in a small body and because their bodies and brains are developing rapidly.

"This was not required by federal, state or city law or mandate," Vitti said. "This testing, unlike previous testing, evaluated all water sources from sinks to drinking fountains."

The Detroit Free Press was shadowing Vitti on a day in May when the issue of water quality in the schools came up during a Cabinet meeting. Earlier that day, Vitti had learned that test results at several schools had come back showing elevated lead levels.

"I'm not playing around with this. ... It's a safety issue," Vitti said during that meeting.

The district's building problems have been a constant source of frustration for Vitti. Earlier this summer, Vitti released details from a facilities review that found the district would need to spend $500 million now to fix the poor conditions in its schools.

That price tag would rise to $1.4 billion in five years if the district did nothing.

► September 2016: N.Y. governor signs law mandating lead testing in schools
► June 2016: Lawmakers urge EPA to reduce standard for lead in drinking water

In May, Vitti said the district didn't make the right investments in facilities while it was under the control of state-appointed emergency managers from 2009 to 2016. Vitti became superintendent in May 2017.

"It’s sending the message to students, parents and employees that we really don’t care about public education in Detroit, that we allow for second-class citizenry in Detroit," Vitti said then. "And that hurts my heart and it angers me and it frustrates me that I can’t fix it right now."

082918sunday Sal Leadlevels Mjs 003 Vertical
A water fountain at Valley Inquiry Charter School in Salem, Oregon, shown in March 2016, had been turned off for a year after high copper and lead levels were discovered in testing.
Molly J. Smith, Salem (Ore.) Statesman Journal

At the 16 schools with elevated copper and/or lead levels discovered last year, the district took immediate action.

"I immediately turned off the drinking water at those schools and provided water bottles until water coolers arrive," Vitti said.

Now, nearly a third of the city's school building have tested positive for excessive lead and copper levels. Not all of the sites have been tested yet.

Water fountains and other drinking-water sources likely will be shut off at all schools by the end of this week and certainly before the school year begins Tuesday, said Chrystal Wilson, school district spokeswoman.

Vitti said he had notified Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan of his decision.

"The mayor’s office plans to partner with us to determine challenges with water quality in our schools and solutions to them," Vitti said.

The mayor is fully supportive of Vitti's approach and has offered to help through the city's health and water departments, said John Roach, a spokesman for Duggan.

"We also will be reaching out to charter (school) operators in the coming days to work with them on a possible similar testing strategy to the voluntary one Dr. Vitti has implemented," Roach said in a statement. Detroit has 15 charter schools, independently run public schools, and some of them use buildings that had been traditional public schools.

► April 2016: Lawmakers target lead contamination in drinking water
► March 2016: Excessive lead levels found in 2,000 water systems across all states

Detroit's water department and the regional water and sewer agency for southeast Michigan, the Great Lakes Water Authority, also issued a statement to assure residents that the lead and copper contamination with water in the school buildings do not extend to the pipes that deliver water to customers' homes.

"Aging school infrastructure, i.e. plumbing, is the reason for the precautionary measure of providing bottled water," the joint statement said. 

Water that the authority treats surpasses all federal and state standards, according to the statement. Water at the agency's treatment plants is tested hourly, and Detroit's water district has no lead pipes connected to any Detroit school buildings.

► March 2016: Lead taints drinking water in hundreds of schools, day cares
► January 2016: Students band together to bring safe water to Flint

Engineering and water-quality experts will help the school district understand the cause of the water problems and help solve them, Wilson said.

This isn't the first time the district has tested school buildings for elevated levels of lead and copper. In 2016, at the height of the controversy over lead in home water pipes in Flint, Michigan, testing in Detroit found 19 schools with elevated lead levels in drinking water.

Contributing: Katrease Stafford, Detroit Free Press. Follow Lori Higgins on Twitter: @LoriAHiggins

Beyond Flint, water for up to 6 million fails lead tests
01 / 23
Mike Henry Sr. holds his grandson Kaiden Olivares as he screams while giving a blood sample to be tested for lead at the Masonic Temple in downtown Flint, Mich., on Jan. 23, 2016. "I'm upset I had to do that to him," said Henry Sr., who moved with his family outside of the city to Grand Blanc. "My grandson has had rashes. He's been in the hospital. We have a concern now about the hospital's water. My daughter has hair loss in the past that we've had no clue. We're just trying to find out if maybe that's it. Our whole family resides in Flint. We've ate in Flint. We've drank water in Flint. We've been in Flint restaurants so we have high concern."
02 / 23
Sandra Porter, the cook and water operator at Ozark Action Head Start in Ava, Mo. pours a gallon of bottled water into a bowl while she cooks for the school's children. While the Head Start has a water well on its property, the school is not allowed to use that water for drinking or cooking because of high lead levels in it.
03 / 23
Jaryn Wilson, 16, practices basketball in front of an old home in Auburn, Maine. The city was flagged in 2015 for elevated lead levels in the drinking water.
04 / 23
Volunteers load cases of free water into waiting vehicles at a water distribution center in Flint, Mich., on March 5, 2016. Flint changed its water source in April 2014 from treated water sourced from Lake Huron as well as the Detroit River to the Flint River, but city officials allegedly failed to treat with corrosion control. The failure had a series of problems that culminated with lead contamination from aging pipes.
05 / 23
Director of Safety Rick Donnelly with B.J. Baldwin Electric Inc. in Narvon, Pa., shows the latest test results warning of high levels of lead and radium in the water.
06 / 23
A pedestrian crosses the street in downtown Lancaster, Pa. The county has 215 individual water systems which must report to the state on the quality of their drinking water. State officials don't believe it is statistically divergent from its neighboring counties, pointing to a large number of systems as the reason for a high count of exceedances.
07 / 23
Covenant Heights Camp and Retreat Center is near Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. This camp has renovated pipes in this staff cabin after the discovery of higher than normal lead content in the drinking water supply.
08 / 23
Paul Bryant stands in the doorway of his old town Firestone home. Bryant, who has been slowly renovating the home since he bought it five years ago, says he's used only plastic pipes in the 96-year-old house, but isn't sure what kind of line connects the house to the town's water supply. He says he drinks mostly bottled water anyway, and doesn't worry about possible lead in the water. "My grandmother used to bathe in radon and she lived to be 100," he said with a laugh.
09 / 23
Willie Williams, plant operator for the water authority, blames homeowners for not replacing old plumbing..
10 / 23
Water samples taken at Caroline Elementary School in the Ithaca City School District came back with high lead results when tested in August and January.
11 / 23
Sardis Lake, is the source of water for the Sardis Lake Water Authority in Oklahoma. "The water that we have coming out of the lake does not have lead in it," said Willie Williams, plant operator for the Sardis Lake Water Authority. They have some houses in their system that have bad plumbing.
12 / 23
Lee Anne Walters of Flint, Mich., pours gallons of bottled water into a bucket and pan to warm up for her two twin sons to take a weekly bath as her son Gavin Walters 4, looks on. Walters uses 8-10 gallons of bottled water to cut her children's exposure to the Flint drinking water that contains high levels of lead since the city switched from getting their water from Detroit to use water from the Flint River. 'I was hysterical. I cried when they gave me my first lead report because the thought was oh my god my kids. I'm one of those mom's that I watch what my kids eat. I make sure they get enough fruits and vegetables. All of my kids are avid water drinkers. Here I am as a mom trying to do my job and I just helped the city, I'm poisoning my kids from the city's decisions.' Gavin, who was diagnosed with lead poisoning from the water was breaking out in rashes and his skin would get scaly and red.
13 / 23
Nicole Rich helps her children Jamison Rich, 7, left and Jersey, 9, do their homework in Ithaca, N.Y. The two siblings attend Caroline Elementary School in the Ithaca City School District where water samples came back with high lead results when tested last August and January. On Feb. 24, 2016, the Ithaca City School District released data from 2005 showing that drinking water throughout the school district could have exceeded EPA limits for lead during the past 11 years. Jamison Rich tested positive for lead.
14 / 23
Nancy Beliveau, a resident of a more than 100-year old home in Auburn, Maine shows off the plumbing underneath her home. She received an elevated lead notice in mail, but ignored it because she was under the impression it didn't affect her street. Auburn was flagged for elevated lead levels.
15 / 23
Melissa Hoffman expresses her concerns about the high lead levels found at her children's school, Caroline Elementary School in the Ithaca, N.Y. school system during a town hall meeting. Water samples came back with high lead results when tested last August and January. On Feb. 24, 2016, the Ithaca City School District released data from 2005 showing that drinking water throughout the school district could have exceeded EPA limits for lead during the past 11 years.
16 / 23
Melissa Hoffman and her daughters Sareanda Baker, 6, right and Asyra Baker, 10, at the Foundation of Light center in Dryden, N.Y. The two girls attend Caroline Elementary School in the Ithaca City School District where water samples came back with high lead results when tested last August and January. On Feb. 24, 2016, the Ithaca City School District released data from 2005 showing that drinking water throughout the school district could have exceeded EPA limits for lead during the past 11 years.
17 / 23
"I wonder how it's affected my kids," said Lindsey Cox of Greentown, Ind., who has 3-year-old and 10-year-old daughters. The family stopped using tap water for everything except showers and toilets after the town-operated utility discovered high-lead levels in testing last year. She is the night manager at Heartland Market and has switched to using bottled water.
18 / 23
Lake Auburn is the water source in Aururn Maine and is so clean it doesn't require a filtration system, a claim few Maine water sources can make. "The lead problem comes from the delivery system. We can't control the plumbing in people's homes," says Sid Hazelton, the superintendent for the water district.
19 / 23
Kysten Gabri keeps her bottled water near as she shapes peanut butter protein balls in Auburn, Maine, where water samples from faucets have shown elevated levels of lead.
20 / 23
Last June, after Christi Woodruff moved her trailer to Maple Ridge outside of Corinna Maine, the property manager left a notice on her door about the lead contamination. She made plans to get her water tested, but her landlord said it was unnecessary. "The manager said not to worry because it was only certain trailers. He didn't think my trailer was one of them," she said. Woodruff shrugged it off because she and her 8-year-old daughter drink bottled water. Her visiting sister, Leslie Perry, hearing the story for the first time, sat upright on the sofa and searched online for signs of lead in adults on her smartphone. A debate ensued between the sisters over whether the water was safe "just because the landlord says so." Property manager Randy Dixon, blamed a single old trailer with lead-soldered copper pipes. "Mobile homes today use plastic pipes so they don't have that problem," Dixon said.
21 / 23
Rows of water jugs are stacked at B.J. Baldwin Electric in Narvon, Pa. Jugs of water are placed throughout the business for employees who can't drink the tap water because of various contaminants.
22 / 23
B.J. Baldwin Electric employees are told on their first day of work to not drink the water.
23 / 23
Pedestrians cross the street in Lancaster, Pa., which has taken a proactive approach to removing most of their lead pipes in their system.

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com