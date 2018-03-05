Kanye West leaves the Royal Geographical Society in central London on Saturday May 21, 2016.

Jonathan Brady, TNS

The world of morning radio is notorious for attention-grabbing gimmicks. But the a.m. duo at Detroit’s 105.1 the Bounce say their banishment of Kanye West is no mere stunt.

On-air personalities BIGG and Shay Shay announced Thursday morning they’ll no longer spin songs featuring the lightning-rod rapper, as controversy continues to swirl around his recent remarks about slavery.

After what they called an “overwhelming response” from listeners, the “Morning Bounce” pair went on to convince program director John Candelaria to apply the ban across the entire classic hip-hop station.

That includes West’s own songs along with tracks he has produced or is featured on with others, including material by Jay-Z and Rihanna. There are up to 18 such songs in the station’s library, BIGG told the Free Press.

“Kanye is one of the core artists in our format,” he said. This is “a significant chunk of songs that we’ve played that we’re not going to play right now.”

More: Greatest rapper alive? How Kanye West devolved into just another internet troll

A statement from Beasley Media Group — corporate parent of the station formally known as WMGC-FM — is expected this afternoon.

The move was prompted by an off-air conversation the two DJs had early Thursday morning, as Estelle’s “American Boy” — featuring West — played on air.

“Shay Shay said, ‘You know, why do we gotta play this?’ ” recounted BIGG. “I said, ‘I agree. It’s kind of weird after he made those statements.’ ”

Radio personalities BIGG and Shay Shay of Detroit's 105.1 the Bounce.

Beasley Media Group

West has been under fire after a Tuesday visit to the TMZ offices in Los Angeles.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West told the TMV crew. “Like, you were there for 400 years, and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison,’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks.”

How long will the Bounce’s Kanye ban last? The duo wouldn’t commit to a timeline, and said they’ll feel things out as they go.

“That’s what it is right now. We need a break,” said Shay Shay. “I think it’s a gut feeling of when we’ll be able to feel comfortable playing it again, when we’ll want to hear it again, and more importantly, when will our listeners want to hear it again.”

West’s slavery remarks came amid a salvo of political and social commentary from the rapper, who recently returned to the public eye after a year of lying low. On Twitter and elsewhere, West has promoted his ideas about “free-thinking” and reaffirmed his support of President Donald Trump.

Early on, he’d received a mix of support and criticism from others in the hip-hop community, but Tuesday’s slavery comments were met with wide condemnation.

More: Chris Brown tears Kanye West to shreds over slavery comments: 'This man is a clown!'

More: Condoleezza Rice defends Kanye West: We don't all have to 'think politically the same way'

More: Kanye West angers fans with pro-Trump tweets, is defended by Chance the Rapper

The rapper defended himself later that day in a series of tweets, writing: "Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. … My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

Shay Shay also cited West’s provocative musings about Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

“I just felt like that was enough. I think history is important,” she said. “We need to know our history so we can learn from it. That doesn’t mean we have to live in the past, but when you’re someone like Kanye, a lot of listeners are a younger generation and don’t know the history. … I felt like he was being reckless. I thought it was hurtful. I wholeheartedly believe he has an opinion and can express that. I’m not saying his opinion is wrong — I’m saying I disagree with it.”

This isn't the first time West's music has earned himself a radio ban. In 2016, Sacramento Hot 103.5 Music Director Justin Marshall (who goes by JayMarzz on the radio) announced the station would no longer play West's music after he railed against radio stations at a controversial concert in the city.

West reportedly showed up 90 minutes late, ranted about Beyoncé, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg and radio stations, and then ended the concert after 30 minutes. West subsequently cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour.

ICYMI: I had a few things to say about @kanyewest this morning, audio and video here ---> https://t.co/5ingzEpd69 @Hot_1035 #Sacramento — Lil MarZZy Vert (@JayMarZZ) November 21, 2016

West announced last week that his eighth album, yet to be titled, will be released June 1.

Kanye West meets with President-elect Trump Singer Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower December 13, 2016 as US President-elect Donald Trump continues to hold meetings in New York. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: President ORIG FILE ID: AFP_J322J 01 / 07 Singer Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower December 13, 2016 as US President-elect Donald Trump continues to hold meetings in New York. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: President ORIG FILE ID: AFP_J322J 01 / 07

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com