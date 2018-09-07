Cruise ship tours: Avalon Waterways' Avalon Visionary The 128-passenger Avalon Visionary is one of river line Avalon Waterways' 16 vessels in Europe. 01 / 69 The 128-passenger Avalon Visionary is one of river line Avalon Waterways' 16 vessels in Europe. 01 / 69

The 128-passenger Avalon Visionary is one of river line Avalon Waterways' 16 vessels in Europe.

Gene Sloan, USA TODAY

Avalon Waterways is offering free flights to Europe to customers who book select European river cruises in the coming weeks.

Launched this month, the promotion from the Colorado-based river line is available on more than three dozen sailings departing between September and December.

The offer includes free flights from airports in the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Flights from other gateway cities are available for an extra charge of $200 to $1,075 per person.

The offer in some cases can be combined with two other promotions Avalon currently has underway: A $500 per person land-and-cruise promotion (code PRMW0425) and a Welcome Back Credit for repeat customers.

To quality for the promotion, customers must book and pay for one of the cruises in full by July 24.

USA TODAY Cruise in 2017 got an early look at Avalon's newest vessel, Avalon Visionary, which sails in Europe. For a deck-by-deck tour of the ship, scroll through the carousel above. The carousel below offers a look inside another Avalon ship, Avalon Passion.

Like other river ships designed to sail in Europe, the length and width of the Avalon Passion is limited by the size of the locks on the region's waterways. The ship measures 443 feet long and 38 feet wide -- the maximum amount possible for ships cruising the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.

