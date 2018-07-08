A dead fetus was found inside an American Airlines plane Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Airport, according to airport authorities.

A cleaning crew discovered the fetus in the bathroom of a flight that arrived in New York from Charlotte, N.C., late Monday night, PIX11 reports.

Minutes before 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that flights at Terminal B could be delayed "due to an out of service aircraft."

LaGuardia also responded to an upset Twitter user with further explanation: "We're delayed due to the medical needs of a customer."

American Airlines confirmed an investigation is underway.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation," Matt Miller, a spokesperson for American Airlines told USA TODAY.

