This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing of David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati. Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing the man he picked up at the Ohio bar. The Ohio Parole Board is scheduled to hear arguments on Thursday, May 24, 2018, for and against Van Hook's clemency request.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Convicted murderer Robert Van Hook was was executed Tuesday via lethal injection — 33 years after he stabbed a man to death in a Cincinnati apartment.

He was the 56th person put to death in Ohio since the death penalty resumed in the state in 1999. His time of death at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville was 10:44 a.m. ET, according to prison warden Ron Erdos.

Van Hook, weeping, told his victim’s brother, sister and brother-in-law he was “very sorry for taking your brother away from you.”

"I'm no good," he said. "I hope you now have some peace."

Van Hook then recited a poem and began singing, which stopped after 2 minutes when the drugs took effect.

The execution proceeded without any problems with the 58-year-old inmate’s chest rapidly rising and falling for a couple of minutes before he went still.

In February 1985, the neighbor of Van Hook's victim found David Self, 25, nearly disemboweled the young man's Cincinnati apartment, about 80 miles northeast of the prison.

The gaping wound in his torso revealed his internal organs. It also was stuffed with a cigarette butt and the murder weapon itself: a paring knife.

Van Hook arrived Tuesday morning at Lucasville and spent the day watching TV, sleeping, listening to music and talking to his family, according to spokeswoman JoEllen Smith of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

He had a restless night without much sleep. This morning he received communion and was witnessed performing a Buddhist chant with a friend, she said.

His final dinner: Three double cheeseburgers, three orders of french fries, strawberry cheesecake with whipped cream, a large vanilla milkshake and grapefruit juice.

Van Hook ate some leftover strawberry cheesecake from his last meal after he got up at 5 a.m., Smith said.

On the night of the 1985 slaying, Van Hook, then 25, met Self at Subway bar, a downtown Cincinnati establishment popular among gay men. During the appeals process, Van Hook's defense team said "homosexual panic" may have prompted the killing.

Defense attorneys argued unsuccessfully that Van Hook's life should be spared because he suffered from untreated childhood sexual, physical and mental abuse at the time of the killing.

However, Van Hook admitted to police he had been robbing gay men since he was 15.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. A panel of the three Hamilton County judges found him guilty and sentenced him to death.

In May, the Ohio Parole Board voted against clemency for Van Hook. Gov. John Kasich rejected his plea for clemency without comment.

Self’s family supported the execution, telling the parole board last month that he is missed every day. A test of Van Hook's veins Tuesday, ahead of the lethal injection, didn’t find any problems, Smith said.

Ohioans to Stop Executions protested at the Lucasville prison and in Columbus. Other capital punishment protests happened in Cleveland, Dayton, Euclid, Mansfield and Toledo.

"Our thoughts are with the family of David Self, the family of Robert Van Hook, and those tasked with carrying out another state-sanctioned execution," said Kevin Werner, executive director of the anti-death penalty group.

In September 2017, the state put Gary Otte to death for the 1992 murders of two people during robberies over two days in suburban Cleveland.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Cameron Knight on Twitter: @ckpj99

