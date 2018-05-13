Hawaiians on Sunday braced for potentially violent volcanic explosions as federal and state officials warned residents in the southeast corner of the Big Island that they should be prepared to evacuate with a moment’s notice.

Concerns grew as an 18th fissure, a crack on the ground through which lava pours out, was reported Sunday morning, according to the state and U.S. Geological Service officials.

The latest fissure was spotted to the west of state Highway 132, and led state officials to call for some residents along Halekamahina Loop Road to evacuate their homes. Steam and lava spatter activity could be seen from the new fissure, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many residents are impacted by the evacuation order.

Sunday's unsettling volcanic activity followed USGS officials confirming two more fissures a day earlier.

The agency warned about the possibility of an explosive eruption at the volcano's Halema’uma’u Crater because of the ongoing withdrawal of lava from the Kilauea summit lake.

"This could generate dangerous debris very near the crater and ashfalls up to tens of miles downwind," according to the to the warning.

Concerns have been mounting since the Kilauea erupted May 3, sending 2,200-degree lava bursting through cracks into backyards in the Leilani Estates neighborhood and destroying 36 structures, including 26 homes. As the magma shifted underground, a magnitude-6.9 earthquake also rocked the Big Island.

The two fissures spotted Saturday were about a half-mile away apart. Fissure 16 produced a lava flow that traveled about 250 yards before stalling about 2:30 pm, USGS said.

The 16th fissure opened up in the vicinity of a geothermal energy plant, according to the USGS. Plant workers this week removed 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the site as a precaution.

President Trump on Friday declared a major disaster on the Big Island. The move will make federal financial assistance available to state and local governments as they repair roads, public parks, schools and water pipes damaged by the eruption.

The Hawaii National Guard has prepared to use ground convoys and even helicopters if necessary to pluck hundreds of residents from an isolated southeast corner of Big Island if necessary.

The Big Island, also known as the island of Hawaii, has a population of around 190,000 people and is located about 200 miles southeast of Oahu, the most-populous island and site of the state capital, Honolulu. The volcano activity on the Big Island is not affecting Oahu.

The danger comes from the lava level that is dropping inside the volcano. If it falls below the water table, water will pour onto the lava, generating steam that will likely explode from the summit in a shower of rocks, ash and sulfur dioxide gases.

Hawaii Civil Defense officials say boulders as big as refrigerators could be tossed a half mile, and ash plumes could soar as high as 20,000, spread over a 12-mile area.

“We’ve got all the warning signs we need,” said Steve Brantley, the deputy scientist-in-charge for the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. “There may not be any additional warning before the magma actually starts moving up to the surface."

The biggest threat is to residents of the Lower Puna area, a southeast corner of the island, which could get blocked from evacuation routes if fissures cut Route 132.

Civil Defense officials have warned Lower Puna residents in the towns of Kapoho and Kalapana to stay alert for possible volcanic eruption and gas emissions and “be prepared to evacuate immediately.”

"Residents in lower Puna should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense closures, warnings and messages," the USGS added.

The Hawaii National Guard is prepared, with only 90-minutes notice, to rescue some 2,000 people by ground convoy in troop-carrying vehicles and, if necessary, in Blackhawk or Chinook helicopters.

"We can move 226 people in one convoy. So we could move 226 at once with about an hour and a half notice, and we would drop them off somewhere. The vehicles could come back, and we would just do that round-robin." Lt. Col. Shawn Tsuha told KHON-TV.

