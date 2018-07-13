A man smokes an electronic cigarette April 23, 2014, in Chicago.

Nam Y. Huh, AP

A Chinese airline said it fired the pilots responsible for a massive altitude drop mid-flight when a co-pilot accidentally turned off the plane's air conditioning in an attempt to conceal smoke from his electronic cigarette, local media reported.

Air China said it terminated the crew's labor contracts and recommended the Civil Aviation Administration of China revoke the pilots' licenses after it conducted an internal investigation into the incident, South China Morning Post and China Daily reported.

On a flight from Hong Kong Tuesday, a co-pilot didn't tell his captain that he turned off a fan that would recirculate air to the main cabin in order to hide vapor from his electronic cigarette.

Except he didn't turn off the fan — he accidentally shut off the flight's air conditioning.

More: Bubble pop? Brownie batter? Vapes’ added flavors fuel e-cigarette debate

More: Florida man killed by exploding e-cigarette, medical examiner's office says

Air masks dropped, and the flight carrying 153 passengers and nine crew members plummeted to an altitude of roughly 10,000 feet, the Chinese media outlets reported.

Pilots soon realized the air conditioning was off, the BBC reported. They then brought aircraft back to 26,000 feet and landed safely with no injuries or damage to the plane, according to South China Morning Post.

The incident prompted Air China to launch company-wide safety training and take a "zero-tolerance attitude toward safety violations," China Daily reported.

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

Air China takes delivery of Boeing's 747-8i Air China's first Boeing 747-8i is pulled into position for its unveiling ceremony at the Future of Flight museum in Everett, Wash. 01 / 21 Air China's first Boeing 747-8i is pulled into position for its unveiling ceremony at the Future of Flight museum in Everett, Wash. 01 / 21

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com