Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith apologized for a comment she made about sitting on the front row of a public hanging earlier this month in a debate against Mike Espy on Tuesday night.

Hyde-Smith and Espy are vying for the U.S. Senate seat that Hyde-Smith currently holds.

Hyde-Smith made the comment at a Nov. 2 event alongside cattle rancher Colin Hutchinson, a supporter of the senator.

"If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row," Hyde-Smith said in an embrace with Hutchinson. The supporters around them laughed.

The exchange was captured in a video and went viral when it was tweeted by Lamar White Jr.

Hyde-Smith is in a runoff on Nov 27th against Mike Espy.

"For anyone that was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize," Hyde-Smith said during the debate when asked if she was willing to apologize. "There was no ill will, no intent whatsoever in my statements."

Hyde-Smith said she is very close to Hutchinson, whose parents died of cancer when he was in high school.

Hyde-Smith said she also used another phrase that day — she said she told the browed she would fight a circle saw for Hutchinson.

"Obviously, I would not stick my arm in a circle saw," Hyde-Smith said.

After apologizing, Hyde-Smith went on to say her words were later used by the Espy campaign for "political gain."

"This comment was twisted and it was turned into a weapon to be used against me," she said.

In a rebuttal, Espy said, "No one twisted your comments, because the comments came out of your mouth."

Espy said the video went viral "around the world" in just three minutes.

"I don’t know what’s in your heart, but we know what came out of your mouth," he said.

