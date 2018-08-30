Chelsea Manning, a transgender rights activist who was convicted of leaking U.S. classified documents, will not be allowed to enter Australia for a five-city speaking tour, including stops in New Zealand, her event organizer said Thursday.

Think Inc. said it had received a notice of intention from the government to deny Manning entry.

Manning was scheduled to open a speaking tour at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday. Other stops in Australia included Melbourne and Brisbane, and two appearances were planned in Wellington, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The event organizer called on Manning's supporters to lobby new Immigration Minister David Coleman to allow her into Australia. While she can appeal, past precedent suggests the decision has already been made.

Think Inc. said it had given the government more than 10 letters of support from individuals and organizations who defend Manning’s entry to Australia.

“Ms. Manning offers formidable ideas and an insightful perspective, which we are hoping to bring to the forefront of Australian dialogue,” Think Inc. director Suzi Jamil said in a statement.

A change.org petition appealing to the government to reverse the decision has received over 12,000 signatures.

Amnesty International accused the government of trying to silence Manning. “By refusing her entry, the Australian government would send a chilling message that freedom of speech is not valued by our government,” Amnesty International national director Claire Mallinson said in a statement.

Manning was to be interviewed by Peter Greste, an Australian journalist who was jailed for a year in Egypt for allegedly spreading false news and aiding the banned Muslim Brotherhood. Greste said on Twitter that the government "shows a lack of self-confidence in the integrity and the strength of our democracy" by denying her entry.

One alternative could be holding the interview via Skype, The Canberra Times reports.

Manning was an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army when she leaked military and diplomatic documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. She served seven years of a 35-year sentence before then-President Barack Obama granted her clemency in 2017.

The Department of Home Affairs said while it does not comment on individual cases, all non-citizens entering Australia must meet character requirements set out in the Migration Act. The reasons a person might fail the character test include a criminal record or a determination they might be a risk to the community, according to the department.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the decision was up to Coleman, who was sworn in Tuesday as immigration minister.

Penny Wong, a foreign affairs spokeswoman for the opposition Labor Party, said the government should be transparent about the reason if Manning is denied entry.

Lawyer Greg Barns, who has represented Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, said people with criminal records have been allowed into Australia in the past. He said no one would seriously suggest Manning was a risk to the Australian community.

Immigration in New Zealand expects to make a decision by Friday on whether to grant her a “special direction” visa. She doesn’t qualify for entry otherwise because she has a criminal conviction within the last 10 years for which she had a sentence exceeding one year, according to the country’s visa rules.

New Zealand’s center-right National Party opposition has urged the government to decline her visa request.

