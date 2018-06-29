Journalist Rob Hiaasen was identified among the five victims of Thursday's deadly attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Hiaasen is listed as the assistant editor of news organization, a position he’s held since 2010, according to the Gazette's website.

Hiaasen lived in Timonium, Maryland, and had recently celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary, according to a Facebook post by The Baltimore Sun.

Rob Hiaasen leaves behind his brother, novelist Carl Hiaasen, who is the author of more than 20 crime fiction books. The two notable journalists began their careers in their native state of Florida.

“I just want people to know what an in­cred­ibly gentle, generous and gifted guy my brother was,” Carl Hiaasen told the Washington Post in a phone interview.

The Sun reports Rob Hiaasen wrote a Sunday column for newspaper and was drawn to quirky stories, often writing imagined dialogues.

"First, leveled at me have been longstanding accusations that I’m a romantic and sentimentalist (guilty, guilty)," he wrote in a February column. "So what if I can’t pass a missing cat/but mainly missing dog poster and not blink? So what if I always stop in my tracks and spin stories for missing cats but mainly dogs?"

He was a staff reporter for The Baltimore Sun for 15 years and previously worked at The Palm Beach Post and at news-talk radio stations throughout the South.

His last tweet was around 1 p.m. Thursday, when he cited the newspaper’s story about a former combat medic who died earlier this week in a paddle boarding accident.

“Former combat medic who died paddle boarding near Annapolis known as a fierce competitor,” Rob Hiaasen wrote.

Hiaasen worked Tuesday’s election night coverage at the paper and was lauded by one of his colleagues for ordering pizza for the staff during the busy evening.

Hiaasen had also played third base on The Baltimore Sun's softball team.

