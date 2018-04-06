WASHINGTON — Crowded races, narrow margins, and millions of absentee ballots.

Beverly Darm, an election clerk at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, inspects a mail-in ballot May 30, 2018, in Sacramento.

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

That’s the Election Day mix in California’s high-stakes primary on Tuesday, and it means the results in some key races could take days — or even weeks — to determine.

“We’re notorious here for being slow,” said Bill Carrick, a longtime Democratic consultant in the state.

One reason the ballot-counting could drag into Wednesday or later: many Californians vote by mail. And their ballots can arrive up to three days after Election Day and still be counted.

In the 2016 primary, more than 5 million California residents, or nearly 60 percent of the electorate, voted absentee. Adding to the possible delays: Voters can register on election day and cast provisional ballots, but it will take time to verify those.

Bianca Savola, an election clerk at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, inspects a mail-in ballot May 30, 2018, in Sacramento.

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

"Election results will change throughout the canvass period as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots, and other ballots are processed," said Sam Mahood, a spokesman for the California Secretary of State's office.

"Depending on the volume of these types of ballots, it may take up to 30 days for county elections officials to verify voter records and determine if ballots have been cast by eligible voters," he said.

Carrick and others said it should be clear early Wednesday morning who takes first place in some of the top-tier races, such as the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate contests. But California has an open primary system, where the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

Lei Linh-Pham drops off her mail-in ballot at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office May 30, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. More than 1.4 million Californians have already voted absentee in the state's primary.

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

And in a handful of critical House races, the real competition is for second place. Democrats fear that because they have so many contenders on the ballot, voters may spread their support so thin that two Republican candidates will win both slots on the general election ballot.

“The key question for several of these races is not who the winner is, but who the number two is,” said Jack Pitney, a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College. “And it all depends on the vote difference between (the) No. 2 and No. 3 (finishers). And in some cases, those margins might be small enough to mean a delayed outcome.”

In the 2016 general election, it was nearly three weeks after Election Day that GOP Rep. Darrell Issa was declared the winner in his southern California district. Issa eked out a 1,621-vote victory in that election.

He is not running for re-election in 2018, making his seat one of the most competitive this time around.

Read more: California primary holds promise and peril for Democrats as they seek to win House majority

Read more: Rep. Steny Hoyer predicts Democrats likely to pick up 50 seats in midterms

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com