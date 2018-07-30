Monster fire still wrecking havoc in Northern California

Firefighters will work around the clock Wednesday to combat the intense blaze that has devastated Redding, California, killing at least six people and charring more than 112,000 acres. Thus far, the so-called Carr Fire remains just 30 percent contained. At the moment, the state of California has spent $114.7 million fighting the blazes like the Ferguson and Carr fires. With nearly 10,000 firefighters battling the dozen wildfires across the state, they're making headway in containing the blaze — even as intense heat, strong winds and "firenadoes" threaten the area.  

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

Pence heads to Hawaii to receive remains of fallen U.S. soldiers

Vice President Mike Pence is flying to Hawaii Wednesday to receive the remains of U.S. soldiers handed over by North Korea, according to The Associated Press. Last week, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster transported the remains from Wonsan, North Korea, to Osan Air Force Base in the South, with the United Nations Command confirming that there were 55 cases of remains returned. The process of identifying the soldiers can range from days to years, according to Army Sgt. First Class Kristen Duus, a public affairs officer for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. A formal repatriation ceremony headed by General Vincent Brooks, commander of American forces in Korea, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. 

Fed expected to keep interest rates unchanged despite trade tensions

When the Federal Reserve wraps up its latest meeting, it will likely point to strong economic growth, low unemployment and rising inflation as reasons to stay on a path of gradually lifting interest rates. It is unlikely, however, to make any interest rate moves Wednesday. The anticipated move comes amid fears of what a President Donald Trump-led trade war might do to growth in the U.S. and around the world. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to strike a reassuring note that the White House doesn’t want to interfere with the Fed’s policymaking. Many analysts believe that the possible harm from rising tariffs was a key discussion topic this week, although it may not show up in the Fed’s policy statement. 

Tariff crippling newspapers comes to a head

The U.S. Department of Commerce must decide by Wednesday whether to make permanent a tariff that newspapers say is crippling their industry as the price of newsprint rises. Imposed in March under the Trump administration, the levies impact a majority of the U.S. newsprint — particularly in the Northeast. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has called for the Commerce Department to end the tariff, which has been met with bipartisan support, specifically lawmakers in New York fearful that the permanent tariff could jeopardize jobs in the state.  Should the Commerce Department move to end the levies, it would eliminate the need for the situation to reach its final arbiter, the U.S. International Trade Commission, for a vote scheduled on Aug. 28.

It's National Avocado Day, take two

Chipotle said its free guacamole promotion Tuesday was so popular it "broke the Internet." As a result, the fast-casual chain has extended the deal through Wednesday. The made-up holiday of the healthy fat fruit was founded in 2017 by California-based Model Meals delivery service and is held on July 31 — it shouldn't be confused with National Guacamole Day, which is Sept. 16. For those who are wondering, Wednesday's promotion will not require a coupon code. 

Contributing: Associated Press

