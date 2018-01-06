WASHINGTON — Andy Thornburn may seem like a dream candidate for Democrats in liberal California.

The former insurance executive is campaigning on a promise to impeach President Trump and promote universal health care — a message he says is revving up voters across the 39th Congressional District ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes primary in that state.

But Thornburn’s bid is a bit of a nightmare for Democrats, who see California as the linchpin in their in push to win control of the House this fall.

The problem: Under California’s top-two open primary system, only the first-place and second-place finishers — no matter their party affiliation — can advance to the general election.

And in the 39th district, Thornburn is one of a cornucopia Democratic candidates running — sparking fears that Democratic voters may spread their support so thin that the top two slots on the general-election ballot go to Republican candidates. Democrats have a similar glut of candidates in at least two other California districts.

“Getting shut out of the general election is a problem that isn’t fixable,” says Nathan Gonzales, editor of Inside Elections, a nonpartisan publication that tracks House and Senate races.

Democrats need to pick up at least 23 seats to win the House gavel, and they’re counting on California to provide a significant slice of that total. The reason California is so important: There are eight Republicans retiring from House seats that Hillary Clinton carried in her 2016 presidential campaign — making them ripe takeover targets, if Democrats can make it to November’s balloting.

So while eight states will hold primary elections on Tuesday — with critical contests from Montana to New Jersey — most eyes will be on the Golden State’s peculiar system and its all-important results.

“California’s June 5 is single highest-stakes primary of the year,” David Wasserman, who tracks congressional races for the Cook Political Report, wrote in a recent analysis of the battle for control of the House.

If Democrats get “locked out” of the general election in California, Wasserman and others say, their path to a House majority will narrow significantly.

Thornburn agrees the risks are nerve-wracking.

“There definitely a possibility of two Republicans” winning Tuesday’s primary, he said in an interview last week. “We have a very weird system here in California. It makes no sense at all.”

In addition to the 39th district, Democrats are worried about getting shut out of two other congressional races in southern California.

In the coastal 49th district anchored by San Diego, Rep. Darrell Issa is retiring after narrowly winning re-election in 2016 and seeing Democrat Hillary Clinton carry the district by seven percentage points in her presidential bid. There are about a dozen candidates, Republicans and Democrats combined, battling it out for the top two slots in Tuesday’s primary.

In the beach-lined 48th district just to the north, the GOP incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is not retiring. But Democrats and Republicans alike see him as vulnerable, in part because of his odd affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin. With six Republicans and eight Democrats on the ballot, a splintered vote is nearly assured.

Democrats note that many of these districts were once GOP strongholds, but demographic and political shifts — plus President Trump — have made them highly competitive. The slate of strong Democratic candidates lining up to run across California, party strategists say, is evidence of the enthusiasm among party activists for winning control of the House.

“It’s our intention to have a Democrat in the general election in all of these races in California,” Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, chairman of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told reporters in April. “We owe that to these grassroots organizations that have been putting in the work.”

But Lujan and other party leaders have had to tread carefully here for fear of sparking a backlash if the Washington establishment was seen as supporting one candidate over others.

In the 39th District, the DCCC touted the candidacy of one of Thornburn’s Democratic foes — Gil Cisneros, a lottery winner-turned-philanthropist and former Navy officer.

“Cisneros has a strong record of service and message that connect with voters in California’s 39th Congressional District and deep ties to the community he aims to serve,” the DCCC said in an April statement announcing they had put him on its coveted “Red to Blue” list of preferred candidates.

Despite that designation, the wealthy Thornburn has remained competitive, in part by self-funding a TV blitz highlighting his opposition to Trump, while two other Democrats have also remained in contention. Cisneros' campaign did not return a call seeking comment on the race.

Thornburn said he was not too disgruntled about the party support for his leading rival.

“It’s a very close race,” he said. “And I think I’m right there are the top.”

