SAN FRANCISCO — Consumers will be granted sweeping new online privacy protections under a new California law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown Thursday.

The new law is the nation's toughest and could serve as a model for other states.

"This is now the de facto law of the land," said James Steyer, founder of Common Sense Media and one of the bill's backers. "It's a win for every citizen in the United States."

Under the law which takes effect in 2020, consumers will have the right to know what personal information is being collected about them online and delete it. They will also be able to opt out of having their information sold. Businesses would be barred from selling the personal data of online users under the age of 16. The catch: companies could charge higher fees to consumers who choose to limit sharing of their personal data.

The California bill, introduced just last week, was rushed to head off a more restrictive initiative on November’s ballot that, if it had passed, would have given consumers even broader privacy protections including the right to sue if a company compromises their personal data.

The nation's most populous state, considered a political trendsetter, is responding to consumers' growing unease with the massive and largely unchecked collection and sharing of vast amounts of their private information that has produced a string of privacy mishaps.

Consumer outrage over the plundering of the Facebook data of 87 million people by Cambridge Analytica propelled passage of the bill, which on Thursday received unanimous bipartisan backing in the state legislature. Apple CEO Tim Cook and other prominent voices in the tech world also helped overcome industry resistance.

The proposed California law is similar to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation rules, which took effect last month, but goes further, allowing consumers to opt out of their data being shared instead of forcing them to opt in to continue using online services.

Technology companies, many of which are headquartered in California, will likely implement the law in the rest of the country. Privacy advocates are already gearing up to press for similar legislation in other states.

“This law in California, like so many laws, is going to raise the bar for consumers everywhere,” said Emily Rusch, executive director of CALPIRG.

Rusch and other privacy watchdogs say the new law will put companies on notice to be careful in how they handle people's data, but warn of significant loopholes that can be exploited to undermine consumers' privacy.

Under the new law, companies won't be able to sell people's personal information if they opt out, but they will be able to "share" it. And companies will be able to charge consumers more if they opt out of the sale of their data, establishing a new “pay for privacy” standard.

Rally for online privacy in New York in 2016.

Justin Lane, EPA

In coming months, the new law may be amended. Corporations including AT&T, Verizon, Facebook and Google as well as privacy advocates will now aggressively lobby to make changes.

A technology industry trade group sounded the alarm on the new law, saying it's concerned by "the lack of public discussion and process surrounding this far-reaching bill.'

“Data regulation policy is complex and impacts every sector of the economy, including the internet industry," Internet Association Vice President of State Government Affairs Robert Callahan said in a statement. "It is critical going forward that policymakers work to correct the inevitable, negative policy and compliance ramifications this last-minute deal will create for California’s consumers and businesses alike."

Lawmakers had to scramble to pass the bill through committees and schedule votes in the state Senate and Assembly in less than a week.

Though some say they had issues with language in the bill, lawmakers were unable to make amendments to the bill without delaying its passage.

The bill came to a vote in both houses Thursday. The Assembly voted 69-0 to approve it shortly after the Senate approved it 36-0.

San Francisco real estate developer Alastair Mactaggart said over the weekend that he would withdraw an initiative set for the November ballot that had gathered more than 600,000 signatures, but was opposed by the deep-pocketed technology and telecommunications industries, if lawmakers passed the bill and got it signed by the governor.

"This is a monumental achievement for consumers, with California leading the way in creating unprecedented consumer protections for the rest of the nation,” Mactaggart said in a statement.

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, whose panel passed the bill Tuesday, told the "San Francisco Chronicle" this week that she had "grave, grave concerns about this legislation."

“On the other hand, it will go a long way toward putting control in the hands of consumers," she said. "With the widespread collection of all forms of personal information, it’s a critical time that we move on this issue.”

