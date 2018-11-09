WASHINGTON – Top White House aides tried in vain to persuade President Donald Trump that he should let them check his tweets for accuracy, spelling and tone before he posted them for the world to see, journalist Bob Woodward wrote in his book that was released Tuesday.

Woodward said the aides – led by former communications director Hope Hicks – were alarmed by the outrage over Trump's June 2017 tweet attacking the appearance and intelligence of Mika Brzezinski, a co-host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" political talk show. 

The president blasted Brzezinski as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and said she had been "bleeding badly from a face-lift" during a New Year's party at his Florida resort.

The tweet reignited controversy over Trump's treatment of women, prompting Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine to tell Trump to "stop."

"It's not politically helpful," Hicks told Trump, according to Woodward's book "Fear" about the Trump White House. "You can't just be a loose cannon on Twitter. You're getting killed by a lot of this stuff. You're shooting yourself in the foot. You're making big mistakes."

Hicks, along with three other aides – former staff secretary Rob Porter, former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, and social media director Dan Scavino – told Trump they wanted to create a committee to vet his tweets, Woodward wrote.

"They would draft some tweets that they believed Trump would like," Woodward wrote. "If the president had an idea for a tweet, he would write it down or get one of them in and they would vet it. Was it factually accurate? Was it spelled correctly? Did it make sense? Did it serve his needs?"

Trump reportedly responded "I guess you're right" several times. But the president ended up ignoring his aides' proposed edits and "did what he wanted," Woodward wrote.

Trump has already tweeted his low opinion of the book.

"The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now dis-proven unnamed and anonymous sources," he tweeted Monday. "Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction." 

More: Bob Woodward on Donald Trump and 'Fear': Is it time to feel afraid?

More: Trump said Christie was 'stealing,' transition was 'jinxing' campaign, Woodward writes

More: Bob Woodward's take on Vice President Mike Pence: He tries to stay out of Trump's way

Hope Hicks: Communications confidante to the president
01 / 19
Hicks and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders walk through the lobby at Trump Tower on Aug. 15, 2017, in New York.
02 / 19
Hicks steps off of Air Force One upon arrival in Morristown, N.J., on June 30, 2017.
03 / 19
Hicks steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, N.J., on June 9, 2017.
04 / 19
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks during a meeting with Trump on Feb. 8, 2017, where Intel announced an investment of $7 billion to build a factory in Chandler, Ariz., to create advanced semi-conductor chips.
05 / 19
Hicks listens while attending a meeting with Trump and female small-business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017.
06 / 19
Hicks sits alongside Kellyanne Conway and and Omarosa Manigault during the daily press briefing on Feb. 14, 2017.
07 / 19
Hicks steps off Air Force One on Feb. 6, 2017, upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
08 / 19
Conway, Hicks and Miller wait for the arrival of Trump for a meeting on cybersecurity in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017.
09 / 19
Hicks arrives at a swearing-in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 22, 2017.
10 / 19
Hicks and Conway attend Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
11 / 19
Donald Trump waits with family members Ivanka Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr. before speaking at a news conference, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect.
12 / 19
The President walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following a trip to Miami.
13 / 19
Trump gestures as he thanks Conway and Hicks during a rally on Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
14 / 19
The President walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following a trip to Miami.
15 / 19
Hicks talks on her phone in the lobby at Trump Tower on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York.
16 / 19
Hicks, Bossie and Conway listen to Trump during their final campaign rally on Election Day in Grand Rapids, Mich.
17 / 19
Hicks and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., left, listen to Trump during a campaign rally at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds on Nov. 6, 2016, in Leesburg, Va.
18 / 19
Hicks stands onstage at the end of an event with Trump at the Hilton Midtown Hotel on July 16, 2016, in New York.
19 / 19
Hicks looks out from backstage as Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Sumter, S.C., on Feb. 17, 2016.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com